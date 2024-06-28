Jewell Loyd delivered a standout performance, scoring 23 of her season-high 34 points in the first half, as the Seattle Storm defeated the Indiana Fever 89-77 on Thursday night. Playing through most of the game with a swollen left eye, Loyd overshadowed the Fever and Caitlin Clark, securing a key win for Seattle.

Loyd's offensive onslaught began early, with the Storm guard making five three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Her 23 first-half points were the second-most by any player in the WNBA this season. Despite missing nearly five minutes of the first half after being inadvertently hit around the left eye, Loyd returned to dominate the game, finishing with six three-pointers and making 10 of her 15 shots overall.

“We knew it was coming and when it comes, it comes in a storm. In a barrage. We know she can rattle off points,” Seattle coach Noelle Quinn said, as reported by Tim Booth of the Associated Press.

Seattle, now 11-6, has started their nine-game homestand with two consecutive wins. The Storm will not hit the road again until mid-July, and their strong home performance is pivotal for their playoff aspirations.

Clark, who finished with 15 points and seven assists, struggled in the second half, managing only three points. The Fever rookie played before another sold-out crowd, many wearing her No. 22 jersey, but she found it difficult to navigate Seattle's defense.

Seattle made it tough for Clark, particularly in the second half, forcing her to give up the ball frequently due to their defensive pressure. She attempted just two shots after halftime and ended the game shooting 4-for-9 from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point range.

“When you're playing off a ball screen a lot and you get blitzed, you're just going to have to give the ball up. That's just kind of how it rolls,” Clark said.

Clark appeared to tweak her left leg early in the first quarter but continued to play, finding the scoresheet with a deep three-pointer after more than eight minutes. Despite scoring 12 points in the first half, it wasn't enough to match Loyd's explosive performance.

“We're competitors. We want to win. It didn't ever really feel great out there tonight even when we cut it to nine. It just didn't feel like it was flowing too well,” Clark said.

Storm capitalize on Fever's mistakes

The Fever’s Erica Wheeler contributed 15 points, and Kelsey Mitchell added 14. However, their efforts were not enough to overcome the Storm.

Ezi Magbegor added 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for Seattle. The Storm capitalized on the Fever's mistakes, tallying 14 steals for the night.

Seattle's ability to pressure the Fever's ball handlers resulted in six turnovers from Clark. Despite her offensive prowess, Clark struggled with decision-making under defensive pressure.

Loyd's performance was a testament to her scoring ability. Her second game this season with at least 30 points – both against Indiana – highlighted her dominance. Loyd now has 23 career games of 30 or more points, tying her with Tina Charles for sixth-most in WNBA history.

“I feel good. I felt good before. Sometimes they just don’t go in,” Loyd said.

The win was witnessed by a high-profile crowd at Climate Pledge Arena, including Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Walter Jones, Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford and Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard.

Seattle's win solidifies their position as a formidable force in the WNBA. As the Storm continue their homestand, they will look to build on the momentum and secure their place in the playoffs.

Still, the hype surrounding Clark is justified, as she continues to break records in her rookie season. Despite the loss, Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 300+ points, 100+ rebounds, and 100+ assists, showcasing her versatility and impact on the game. Clark played 38 minutes, scoring 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding seven assists, six rebounds and a block. However, the intense pressure from the Storm defense led to six turnovers, highlighting areas for improvement as she continues to adapt to the league.