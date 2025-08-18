Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird garnered a positive shoutout from former NBA star Isaiah Thomas as she celebrated her career on Sunday.

Bird attended the Storm's game against the Phoenix Mercury, being there to witness the unveiling of her statue. She represented the Seattle-based franchise for her entire career from 2002 to 2022, winning four WNBA titles, eight All-WNBA selections, and 13 All-Star selections.

Thomas reacted to her celebrations with a post on social media. It's clear that the two-time NBA All-Star has major respect for what Bird achieved, giving her props as she got her statue.

“S/o to the 🐐 @S10Bird on getting a statue in the city!!! Forever respect and love @seattlestorm 🏁,” Thomas said.

How Sue Bird's Storm played against Mercury

Despite Sue Bird's special day, the Storm were unable to put the cherry on top as they lost 85-82 to the Mercury.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game, but Phoenix seemed to hold the advantage after the first three quarters. With the game still close, Seattle attempted to rally in the last 10 minutes but was unsuccessful as they lost at home.

Perimeter shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Mercury knocked down eight of their 22 attempts from downtown, an accuracy of 30.8%. This was in stark contrast to the Storm making just four of their 18 tries, a 3-point accuracy of 18.2%.

Four players scored on Seattle's behalf in the loss. Nneka Ogwumike led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free=throw line. Skylar Diggins came next with 14 points and seven assists, Gabby Williams had 13 points and seven assists, while Brittney Sykes provided 11 points and four assists.

Seattle fell to a 17-18 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Golden State Valkyries and four games behind the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Sky on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.