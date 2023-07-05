After Rachel Ward left reality TV competition show The Circle, she thought she had friends on her side from her season. The season 3 contestant found herself alone, according to her latest TikTok. Now, she's calling out all the people who “stopped talking” to her after she didn't “benefit them anymore,” per Us Weekly.

“When you thought you were friends with people from The Circle but they stopped talking to you because you don’t benefit them anymore,” Rachel Ward wrote on top of a TikTok video of herself posted on July 4.

Ward didn't reveal which of her Netflix co-stars stopped talking to her, but did shade them when she lip-synched alongside the words, “You are a normal, regular civilian. Act like it.” In the caption she shared three clown emojis.

Although, it seems some of them have stayed by her side. Daniel Cusimano, who also competed on season 3 of The Circle, wrote in the comments, “MY JAW DROPPED.” Season 4's contestant Alyssa Ljubicich was also surprised, asking rhetorically, “Who are we fist-fighting?”

Ward replied to Ljubicich the next day writing, “HAHAHA ily.”

Ward competed on season 3 of The Circle, catfishing as her friend’s boyfriend Jackson. Her season aired in Fall of 2021. The show collects a number of social media gurus to compete for internet fame and money for winning the game. Competitors can play as themselves or as catfishes. They rank each other and surviving “blockings,” all while living in isolation from each other and only being able to communicate via “circle chat” and private messages.

Some followers began speculate which The Circle alums to which she was referring. Matt Pappadia commented that he “cannot wait for Nick [Uhlenhuth] to see this.” Fans thought Pappadia's message meant that season 3’s Nick was the former friend in question. But Ward shut that down.