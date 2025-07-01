The Golden State Valkyries have been one of the best stories of the 2025 WNBA season. Golden State is 9-7 and riding a two-game winning streak during the team's first season in the W. But the Valkyries have now come under fire for making an unpopular roster move.

The Valkyries waived veteran guard Julie Vanloo on Monday evening, per the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter.

This move came one day after Vanloo helped Belgium win the EuroBasket championship in Athens, Greece. According to SFGATE, Vanloo skipped celebrations back in Belgium to return to San Francisco and the Valkyries.

Vanloo discovered she had been waived immediately after landing back in California.

Vanloo's Belgian teammates stuck up for her on social media after news of the situation broke on Monday night.

Belgian star and former WNBA player Emma Meesseman was not happy about the situation.

“Nah… making her miss a unique moment in [Belgium] is crazy,” Meesseman posted on social media.

Former Valkyries player Kyara Linskens also weighed in on the matter.

“We became European champions together, but you didn't get the chance to celebrate it properly,” Linskens wrote about Vanloo. “You deserve so much more than this. I'm proud of who you are, of everything you give every single day and of how far you've come.”

Linskens even declared that Vanloo will land with another team in the WNBA.

“True champions don't break,” Linskens concluded. “I believe it doesn't end here for you, another team will see your worth.”

Other players to weigh in on Valoo's release include Julie Allemand, who plays for the Sparks, and Vanloo's former Valkyries teammate Cecilia Zandalasini.

It would be surprising if Vanloo does not receive from other WNBA teams. She is averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game this season in 20 minutes per game.

Vanloo will remain on waivers for 48 hours following her release, allowing another team to take on her contract. After those 48 hours, Vanloo will be free to sign with any team of her choosing.

Next up for the Valkyries is a road trip to Minnesota to face the Lynx on Saturday night.