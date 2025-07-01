After taking Aaliyah Edwards No. 6 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics are prepared to potentially trade the second-year forward. Multiple teams have shown interest in Edwards, and the Mystics are apparently open to hearing what they have to say.

Washington is taking offers from organizations around the W, per ESPN, showing the club is willing to part ways with Edwards after just one full season of play. Edwards’ minutes have diminished significantly since she returned from an injury leave earlier in the 2025 campaign, largely thanks to the now-crowded frontcourt that runs through star rookie Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin.