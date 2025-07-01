After taking Aaliyah Edwards No. 6 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics are prepared to potentially trade the second-year forward. Multiple teams have shown interest in Edwards, and the Mystics are apparently open to hearing what they have to say.

Washington is taking offers from organizations around the W, per ESPN, showing the club is willing to part ways with Edwards after just one full season of play. Edwards’ minutes have diminished significantly since she returned from an injury leave earlier in the 2025 campaign, largely thanks to the now-crowded frontcourt that runs through star rookie Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin.

More Washington Mystics News
Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center.
Sonia Citron’s game gets ‘silky smooth’ claim after Mystics-Wings clashJoey Mistretta ·
Jun 20, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) dribbles past Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Shakira Austin gets her flowers after 1st Player of the Week honorsBen Strauss ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball as Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) defends in the first half at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Mystics’ Sonia Citron punctuates career day with OT game-winner to top WingsRichard Pereira ·
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes goes to the basket against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Fans rally to Brittney Sykes’ side after Mystics’ heartbreaking loss to DreamJess Koffie ·
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
Is Brittney Griner playing vs. Mystics? Latest Dream updateRishav Bhat ·
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) celebrates after a basket against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Brittney Sykes campaigns for Unrivaled reunionZachary Draves ·