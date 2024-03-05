A fan's shocking tweet about Team India talisman Virat Kohli angered social media users, resulting in a massive backlash on X.
“Hardik Pandya and Kohli fans are kids of torn condoms. Can't even respect women. Just pathetic and intolerable,” wrote the user named Dhwani.
However, her remarks were not appreciated on the microblogging app, with a section of Virat Kohli admirers launching an expletive-laden attack on her.
Rohit fans talking about respecting women?Jo har baat pe anushka ko troll krte🤡BKL torn c*nd*m ki padaish toh tu lagri hai r@md! Bkl
— KrrishN_.18 (@KrrishN__018) March 4, 2024
Virat Kohli has been missing from cricketing action with the Rohit Sharma-led side engaged in a five-match Test series against England at home.
He recently announced the birth of his second child, son Akaay Kohli, with actress wife Anushka Sharma.
“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Virat Kohli said in a post on X.
As soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of Akaay Kohli, social media erupted in joy, congratulating the couple on the birth of their second child.
While former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became a butt of jokes on social media after Virat Kohli announced the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli.
Babar Azam, Pakistan's top batter, has often been compared to Virat Kohli, and only months ago, some experts had predicted that he would be the one to break many of the Indian star's records.
But Babar Azam's form in the past twelve months has taken a massive hit as he has struggled for runs across formats.
Moreover, a few former cricketers have questioned his ability to score runs in challenging conditions, especially in SENA countries.
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull even stated that Babar Azam can only score runs on flat tracks.
On the other hand, Hardik Pandya recently returned to competitive cricket, participating in the DY Patil T20 tournament after spending nearly four months on the sidelines.
After participating in the first few matches of the ODI World Cup last October, Hardik Pandya injured his ankle in a game against Bangladesh, forcing him out of the quadrennial event.
The all-rounder will continue to build momentum ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will lead former champions Mumbai Indians in the competition later this month.
Hardik Pandya played for Mumbai Indians for seven consecutive seasons starting in 2015 before parting ways to join Gujarat Titans during the 2022 season.
During his seven-year sojourn with Mumbai Indians, the Team India all-rounder remained a vital cog in the then Rohit Sharma-led team's title-winning runs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Hardik Pandya's two-year term as the leader of the Gujarat Titans (GT) was highly successful as the Gujarat-born cricketer guided them to the IPL title in their maiden season in 2022.
In the following season, he guided the Ahmedabad-based team to the final but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the title clash.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Hardik Pandya were slammed on social media after the former announced the list of cricketers who were handed central contracts for the 2023-24 season. Amid swirling speculation over the fate of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and injury-prone top-order player Shreyas Iyer, the BCCI confirmed that the duo was not included in the cricket body's annual contracts.
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer created a lot of buzz in recent weeks, largely for the wrong reasons, after the two players decided against the team management and the BCCI's decision to play domestic cricket when they are not employed with the national side.
However, the two batters continuously ignored head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma's dictate, missing a string of Ranji Trophy games, irking the national selection committee led by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar.
In particular, Rohit Sharma was quite categorical about the situation, underlining that young cricketers must understand the essence of domestic cricket and should follow the advice given to them by the national selectors and think tank.
He went on to warn them, emphasizing that only players who were willing to work hard would be picked to represent India in international matches. But players not willing to do so would not be considered for selection.
In this context, the BCCI chose not to offer contracts to both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan.
Even former India pacer Praveen Kumar backed the BCCI on the issue.
“Paisa kamao, kaun mana kar rha hai? Paisa kamane chahiye lekin aise bhi nahi hona chahiye ki aap domestic nahi khel rahe, country ko importance nahi de rahe. (Earn money, who is stopping you? But it shouldn't be like you are not playing for the country or domestic cricket),” he told The Times of India.