The Atlanta Hawks raised quite about of eyebrows when they announced plans to host a Magic City themed promotion during one of the their home games. Magic City is a famous Atlanta-based strip club that routinely draws celebrity visitors. But not all are in favor of the Hawks’ promotion, including San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet.

Luke Kornet, who runs a public online blog while he’s playing for the Spurs, penned a new post this week explaining his reasoning as to why he feels the Hawks should cancel their Magic City promotion night.

“This week, the Atlanta Hawks ‘announced a special one-night collaboration to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution Magic City” during the team’s home games against the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16,” Kornet wrote. “In its press release, the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, ‘Atlanta’s premiere strip club.’ Given this fact, I would respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City.”

Kornet went on to explain the potential dangers of working in such an industry, and while suggesting that Magic City isn’t the type of family-friendly business the NBA should be promoting.

The Hawks’ promotional night is currently scheduled for March 16 during the team’s home game against the Orlando Magic. Ticket sales have reportedly soared for the game, and the team has already begun selling merchandise related to the promotion.

While Kornet may be against the idea, there are others, such as former NBA player Lou Williams, who voiced his support from the endeavor.