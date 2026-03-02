If the Miami Marlins were to make some noise during the 2026 season, a return to form from former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara would likely involved. As he looks to bounce back, Alcantara has found a secret weapon.

The righty will be introducing a sweeper into his arsenal, via Will Sammon of The Athletic. It's a pitch he has worked hard to protect. And one Alcantara expects to be highly effective.

“It’s going to be a great pitch for me this season,” Alcantara said. “It’s come a long way.”

Alcantara was the NL Cy Young in 2022, also marking the second time he was voted to the All-Star Game. However, he struggled to a 4.14 ERA in 2023. Then, one year later, the right-hander was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, missing the entire season.

Alcantara made his return in 2025 and managed to make 31 starts. However, he put up a 5.36 ERA and a 142/57 K/BB ratio. That hurt his trade value, ultimately keeping him in Miami.

Entering the 2026 season though, the Marlins are once again relying on Alcantara. Miami has a number of talented top prospects who will soon be ready for their MLB debuts. However, the team also traded away Ryan Weathers and Edward Cabrera this offseason. The Marlins want Alcantara to have a firm role in the rotation for as long as possible.

While returning to his Cy Young dominance seems unlikely, Alcantara is now two years removed from his injury. Fully healthy and with a new pitch, he is confident he can still be a difference maker. The Marlins want that success to come in Miami. But perhaps Alcantara becomes a big name trade candidate again if he can find his consistency.