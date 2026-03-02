The World Baseball Classic begins in three days. Teams will practice and have exhibition games early this week during MLB spring training. Team USA will take on the Colorado Rockies, Great Britain will face the San Diego Padres this week, and many more games will happen before Thursday.

The captain of the team, Aaron Judge, recently discussed on the Pat McAfee Show how the star-studded team was formed.

“The boys are fired up and everybody is all in.. We're really looking forward to this” @TheJudge44 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VdwXyHdeaS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

“The boys are fired up,” Judge said. “I got a call from Dero (Mark DeRosa)… ‘would you be the captain? I want you to bring the boys in.' It's been an incredible journey talking to the boys and seeing right away who was all in. ‘I'm in, I'm in.'”

Judge will be joined in the outfield by Byron Buxton, Roman Anthony, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Corbin Carroll will miss the WBC after is latest injury. In the infield, there are seven names who will get at-bats. Bryce Harper, Bobby Witt Jr, Alex Bregman, and Bryce Turang should start in the infield unless DeRosa wants a different second baseman. Kyle Schwarber will get a majority of the DH at-bats unless there is a starting southpaw on the mound.

The starting pitching is dangerous. Paul Skenes should make two starts or appearances, while Tarik Skubal starts only one. Logan Webb is slated to start two, so that is five of the seven games max right there. There won't be very many innings to pitch. Joe Ryan is now hurt and won't pitch, so Ryan Yarbrough will take his spot on the roster.