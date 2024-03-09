Social media trolls targeted former Team India captain Virat Kohli as he remained absent from national duty.
Chokli sneaked in Jamnagar for free food 😭 pic.twitter.com/mKKrP0O8jy
— Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) March 5, 2024
And chokli outside the marriage house 😭 https://t.co/sgwluhTf9u pic.twitter.com/jWuCF0SLBK
— 𝚁ɪᴛɪк (@ROTIK45) March 1, 2024
Chokli Sacked 🤣🤣#AnantRadhikaPreWedding pic.twitter.com/uwZfbkEVxv
— Dhruv² (@Rohitinblood) March 1, 2024
The main reason behind Virat Kohli's trolling by Rohit Sharma's supporters is his absence from international cricket and non-attendance at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
For starters, Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.
The Reliance Group is a conglomerate of businesses across various sectors, including petrochemicals, telecom, retail, entertainment, textiles, mass media, energy, natural gas, and sports. It owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise – Mumbai Indians (MI).
Virat Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma, was slut shamed on X amid the cricketer's continuing absence from the sport.
Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been targeted by social media trolls in recent weeks, accusing the former of putting his family ahead of playing for the country.
Like Virat Kohli, who has been subject to brutal trolling from the fans, Anushka Sharma has been attacked on X. At times, she has received below-the-belt comments from a section of Team India supporters on the internet.
Moreover, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's supporters have been mocking Virat Kohli as “Chokli” on the microblogging platform.
Virat Kohli has been missing from cricketing action with the Rohit Sharma-led side engaged in a five-match Test series against England at home.
He is expected to make his return on the field later this month when he will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He recently announced the birth of his second child, son Akaay Kohli, with actress wife Anushka Sharma.
“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Virat Kohli said in a post on X.
As soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of Akaay Kohli, social media erupted in joy, congratulating the couple on the birth of their second child, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became a butt of jokes on social media after Virat Kohli announced the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli.
Babar Azam, Pakistan's top batter, has often been compared to Virat Kohli, and only months ago, some experts had predicted that he would be the one to break many of the Indian star's records.
But Babar Azam's form in the past twelve months has taken a massive hit as he has struggled for runs across formats.
Moreover, a few former cricketers have questioned his ability to score runs in challenging conditions, especially in SENA countries.
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull even stated that Babar Azam can only score runs on flat tracks.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma broke several records during his second hundred in the Test series against England. On Friday, Rohit Sharma smashed a scintillating 103 runs off 162 deliveries, putting Team India in a strong position on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Dharamsala.
En route to his century, the Nagpur-born cricketer struck 13 fours and three sixes to pile on the misery on the Ben Stokes-led side after the visitors were bowled out for 218 on Day 1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA).
Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets in the first innings of his 100th Test at the majestic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to put India on top and on course to secure a 4-1 victory in the series after having triumphed in the last three Test matches in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi.
Alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned with figures of 4/51, Kuldeep Yadav was wrecker-in-chief as he bagged his fourth five-wicket-haul in Test cricket, including England's top three and their skipper Ben Stokes.
If Day 1 belonged to Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma made the next one his own, dominating England's spinners and pacers from the word go.
While there was assistance for spinners from the track, Rohit Sharma didn't allow Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley to settle down in their rhythm as he stepped out to smack them for sixes on multiple occasions.
As he eased through to his 12th ton in red-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma scripted history in Dharamsala.
He equaled the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for most hundreds scored against England. Both Rohit Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar have made 4 centuries each in the purest format against the Three Lions.
Additionally, Rohit Sharma is the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to register over 1000 runs as an opening batter against England.
Rohit Sharma also surpassed retired West Indies captain Chris Gayle among openers with the most tons in international cricket. While Chris Gayle compiled 42 centuries during his illustrious career for the West Indies, Rohit Sharma sits at 43.
Rohit Sharma is only behind David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar in this segment, with the Australian topping the list with 49 tons. The God of Cricket trails David Warner with 45 hundreds as an opener.
This was the 36-year-old cricketer's sixth three-figure score in Test cricket since 2021, the most by an Indian in the last three years.
In the same period, Shubman Gill made 4 centuries while Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul hit three each.
Rohit Sharma matched batting stalwart and current Team India head coach Rahul Dravid's count of international tons.
He sits behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in this department, who have 100 and 80 centuries, respectively, while Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have 48 apiece.
Also, Rohit Sharma leveled Sachin Tendulkar's milestone of having struck the maximum hundreds for India after the age of 30.
Both cricketers have 35 centuries to their names after turning 30.
Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma trail Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and Australia's prolific run-scorers, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting, in this special list.