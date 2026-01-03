The Golden State Warriors basically accepted their Friday night clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a scheduled loss as they rested Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green as the reigning champion. Even then, the players the Warriors had out on the court, which were admittedly hung out to dry, gave it their all — with Pat Spencer refusing to back down early on in their eventual 131-94 defeat to OKC.

Spencer, towards the end of the first quarter, found himself on the left corner. With the clock winding down and him standing near the Thunder bench, the Warriors guard exchanged fiery words with Luguentz Dort, prompting the official to whistle the former for a technical foul.

Pat Spencer with some banter for the Thunder bench 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/zm19hByYyX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

It's not quite clear what Spencer said, but it's clear that he did not take too kindly to whatever he heard from Dort. There were certainly an expletive or two hurled towards one another, and the frustration coming from the Warriors guard could not have been any more palpable.

Spencer, who played 31 minutes off the bench in a 37-point defeat, put up three points, three rebounds, and 11 assists on 1-8 shooting from the field. He was a game-worst -41 for the Warriors.

Warriors look to pick things up on the second night of a back-to-back

The Warriors find themselves in the middle of another back-to-back set, which is why they made the business decision to rest their key guys against the Thunder. They probably would have lost against OKC anyway, even at full strength, which is why they're focusing instead on the more winnable game against the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz have been resting their key guys as of late as well, with Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic all questionable for their Saturday night clash against the Warriors. Utah has been more competitive than expected this season, so the Warriors cannot take anything for granted.