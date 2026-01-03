Mississippi State struck first in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, scoring a field goal on the opening possession. However, Wake Forest football answered right back. Koredell Bartley ripped off a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and the Demon Deacons went up 8-3 after a successful two-point conversion.

Wake Forest never gave up the lead after the wild return. The team went on to win the 43-29, sending the mayonnaise flying at Duke’s Mayo Bowl. In one of the least appealing postgame traditions in all of sports, winning head coach Jake Dickert submitted to a mayo bath. Dickert chose to bring his family along for the dousing. The group was drenched in four and a half gallons on mayo, per ESPN.

FOUR AND A HALF GALLONS OF MAYO FOR THE DICKERT FAMILY 😂 Wake coach Jake Dickert brought his family up to join him for the mayo bath after winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/LPhrPhvE4K — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

Wake Forest survives late comeback for Duke’s Mayo Bowl win

While this feels like the type of bowl game coaches wouldn’t mind losing, Dickert appeared overjoyed while getting drenched in mayo. Perhaps he was simply enjoying some quality time with the kids.

Article Continues Below

The odd tradition of dumping mayo on the winning coach began in 2021 when Duke’s Mayo signed on as the sponsor. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer bravely took the first bath. And on Friday, Dickert became the fifth coach to celebrate a victory with the condiment.

Dickert took over at Wake Forest following Dave Clawson’s departure after 11 seasons. And he quickly turned things around for the program. After back-to-back 4-8 seasons, the Demon Deacons improved to 9-4 in Dickert’s debut.

The first-year coach got his first career bowl win on Friday. But despite the 43-29 final score, Mississippi State gave Wake Forest a scare. The Bulldogs got within a field goal in the fourth quarter. And after Demon Deacons’ quarterback Robby Ashford punched in a one-yard touchdown run, Mississippi State blocked the extra point attempt. Kelley Jones returned it 84 yards for two points, making it a 36-29 game with four minutes remaining.

However, that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get. Ashford tossed a 62-yard touchdown – his fifth of the night – to Ty Clark III and Wake Forest’s defense did the rest.