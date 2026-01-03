Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce set off a debate by saying Jaylen Brown deserves serious MVP consideration for the 2025-26 season. He also blamed anti-Celtics bias for Brown being left out of the Eastern Conference Player of the Month race.

The 48-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his thoughts on Brown’s MVP chances. He wrote:

“And can we put Jalen Brown in the MVp Talk this is just ridiculous how did he not get POTM More Celtic hate but we use to it.”

With Jayson Tatum sidelined by a torn Achilles, Brown has taken on a larger leadership role. That leadership has helped Boston rise to third place in the Eastern Conference. Despite that success, Pierce believes Brown has been overlooked.

Brown put together an impressive December. He averaged 31.7 points per game. He also added 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. Brown shot 53.8 percent from the field. He also hit 42.6 percent of his three-point attempts. Boston went 9-3 during the month.

Brown earned two Player of the Week awards. Still, the Player of the Month honor went to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson posted similar numbers while the Knicks went 10-4. On the other hand, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the West. The NBA announcement was made on Friday.

Brown himself reacted after being passed over for Eastern Conference Player of the Month in December. He addressed the snub on a Twitch stream.

“No disrespect, no diss to Shai or Brunson. But neither one of them had a better month than I had,” the 29-year-old said.

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of the No Fouls Given podcast, Pierce shared his thoughts on Brown’s MVP case and explained why he believes the dynamic forward is often overlooked in the discussion.

He questioned why Brown is not firmly in the MVP conversation. Pierce pointed out that few expected Boston to remain near the top of the East without Tatum. He also praised Brown’s scoring consistency. Pierce called him a reliable 30-point scorer. He compared Brown’s lack of recognition to the praise given to other stars around the league. As a former Finals MVP, Pierce finds the situation disrespectful.

“Everybody hates the Celtics,” Pierce said on why Brown isn't in the MVP conversation. “No, seriously, why isn't he? Nobody had the Celtics being in the third seed with no Tatum. The guy is putting up 30 (points) consistently. Everybody is talking about Cade; they (the Pistons) are No. 1, I get it. Everybody is talking about Wemby, I get it. But this guy has to get some type of recognition. This guy is a 30-point walking bucket.”

As Tatum gets closer to returning, Brown’s case could grow stronger. That depends on Boston continuing to win. The fact that he has gone from a secondary option to the team’s primary force. It also challenges how MVP voters measure impact and leadership.

Narratives clearly shape MVP talks. Luka Doncic is in the best form of his career and leads the league in scoring. He deserves strong consideration. But while his numbers may top Brown’s, Brown has led his team to a higher conference standing and stayed consistently available, two factors that usually strengthen an MVP case.