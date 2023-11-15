Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first man to score 50 ODI tons in India's World Cup contest against New Zealand.

Netizens went into overdrive after premier India batter Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the first men's cricketer to score 50 ODI centuries. The Delhi-born cricketer's milestone came during India's 2023 Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

We live in @imVkohli era . Congratulations emperor. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 15, 2023

Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/MZKuQsjgsR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

What a moment! What an ocassion for Virat to create history- 50th ODI 100, and in a World Cup Semi-final with his batting hero Sachin watching from the stands. Absolute champion #InsvsNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2023

Huge congrats to @imVkohli on reaching his 50th ODI 💯! 🙌 What a legend, and what a moment to achieve it – in the semi-final 🏏💥 #IndvNZ #Legend pic.twitter.com/0ql2XHPnKY — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 15, 2023

50th ODI hundred 👏 Kudos to @imVkohli for achieving the historic milestone of scoring his 50th century in ODI cricket. This is a testimony of your outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency. May you further elevate your game to a new level. The nation is proud of… pic.twitter.com/6v1YtDoKnh — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2023

The ex-India captain, who has been in red-hot form in the World Cup, looked scratchy at the start of his knock after arriving at the crease following the fall of Rohit Sharma.

But Rohit Sharma should be credited for allowing Virat Kohli to build his innings as he gave India a lightning-quick start.

Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing at the start of the Indian innings, racing to 47 off 28 balls with the help of four sixes and an equal number of boundaries.

Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg meant that the Men in Blue raced to 71/0 in just over eight overs before the India captain departed.

After Rohit Sharma perished, Virat Kohli joined Shubman Gill in the middle.

With Shubman Gill firing on all cylinders, the 35-year-old bided his time but kept the scoreboard ticking with singles, doubles, and occasional boundaries.

Slowly but steadily, Virat Kohli moved closer and closer to his 50th ODI hundred.

As things looked perfect, drama unfolded with Virat Kohli in his 90s. First, the New Zealand fielders missed a few opportunities to send him back to the pavilion, dropping half catches, and second, Virat Kohli suffered cramps.

Nonetheless, Virat Kohli got up and running and eventually brought up his ton in 106 balls.

After completing his 80th hundred in international cricket, Virat Kohli put his foot on the accelerator before getting dismissed for 117.

What's remarkable about Virat Kohli is that he brought up his 50th three-figure score in the 50-over format in 279 innings, while Sachin Tendulkar needed 451 essays for his 49.

Sachin Tendulkar was in the stands when Virat Kohli broke his record. The Master Blaster applauded the India talisman from the Wankhede Stadium's VIP gallery.

Furthermore, King Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's other record as he became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the World Cup.

With his 117 against the Black Caps, he took his tally to 711 runs in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar made 673 in the 2003 edition in South Africa.

It was Virat Kohli's eighth fifty-plus score in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, making him the first man to do so in a single edition of the quadrennial event.

Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan had seven such scores in 2003 and 2019, respectively.

An over-the-moon Virat Kohli described the moment as the stuff of dreams before adding that he couldn't have chosen a better day to score his 50th ODI century.