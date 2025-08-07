The San Diego Padres poured it on in extra innings Tuesday after trade deadline addition Mason Miller allowed a clutch home run to the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego picked Miller up with five runs in the 11th inning, winning the game 10-5. On Wednesday, a new Padres player delivered a clutch home run against the Diamondbacks, helping San Diego grab the 3-2 victory.

With the Padres down 2-1, Ryan O’Hearn tied the game with a leadoff bomb in the bottom of the ninth inning, per Talkin' Baseball. O’Hearn waited on a Kyle Backhus sweeper before pulling it over the right field fence.

Ryan O'Hearn's first homer as a Padre ties the game in the ninth inning! pic.twitter.com/NWRftNRKuU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 7, 2025

Xander Bogaerts followed the blast with a double. After getting sacrificed over to third base, Bogaerts scored the go-ahead run on Jose Iglesias’ RBI single. Miller then got a shot at redemption. He followed up his subpar outing on Tuesday by striking out the side and locking down a 3-2 win for San Diego.

Padres set up for second-half push in NL West

The Padres rescued O’Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles with a blockbuster trade at the deadline. The All-Star first baseman went from toiling in last place with the Orioles to helping San Diego in a pennant chase.

O’Hearn’s first home run as a Padre came in a big moment. Arizona’s pitching staff had silenced San Diego’s bats early, holding the team scoreless through six innings. Bogaerts got the Padres on the board with a solo shot in the seventh. Then O’Hearn and Iglesias helped secure the team’s ninth win in its last 11 games.

While O’Hearn had a strong first half, he’s struggled since early June. The eighth-year veteran was slashing .211/.306/.354 with four home runs and 20 RBI over his last 48 games. He had just one hit in his first four games with the Padres. But O’Hearn picked up his first homer with his new team and his 14th of the season on Wednesday.

The Padres went all in at the trade deadline as the team attempts to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers in a tight NL West race. They improved to 64-51 with the win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is now just two games back in the division.