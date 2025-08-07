The Los Angeles Angels watched Mike Trout make history once again on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium, as he reached another major milestone in their 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the bottom of the third inning, Trout crushed a three-run homer off Rays right-hander Shane Baz, his 398th career home run and 20th of the 2025 season. The swing tied the game at 4-4 and traveled a projected 433 feet, according to Statcast.

The milestone shot was also Trout’s 200th home run at Angel Stadium, making him the 27th player in MLB history to hit 200 home runs in a single ballpark. Even more uniquely, he became the first player ever with 200 homers and 100 stolen bases in one stadium.

“I've definitely been thinking about it,” Trout admitted postgame regarding his pursuit of 400 home runs. “But the biggest thing for me is if I can trust the work in the cage and translate it into the game. And then 400 will come.”

But despite Trout’s historic performance, the Angels couldn't capitalize. The Rays took an early 4-0 lead with three home runs across the first three innings, two from Junior Caminero (his 29th and 30th of the season) and one from Nick Fortes. Trout’s homer tied the score, but Christopher Morel’s solo shot in the seventh off Ryan Zeferjahn put Tampa Bay ahead for good.

The Angels threatened again in the eighth inning when Trout led off with an infield single, reaching a sprint speed of 29.7 feet per second, his second-fastest of the season. After Taylor Ward and Jo Adell reached base, Los Angeles loaded the bases with no outs. However, Griffin Jax struck out the next three batters, extinguishing the rally.

Trout, who turns 34 this week, has been limited to designated hitter duties since returning from a month-long absence due to a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee. He’s still eyeing a return to the outfield but remains day-to-day.

In 87 games this season, Trout is slashing .272/.412/.475 since his return from injury, with 11 homers and 32 RBIs over that span. It marks his most appearances in a season since 2022.

Trout will have several opportunities to reach the 400-homer milestone, with upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Athletics.

“I look forward to when it happens,” Trout said. “It should be pretty cool.”