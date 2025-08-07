A'ja Wilson made history again on Wednesday night, adding another milestone to her impressive and decorated WNBA career. The Las Vegas Aces star officially recorded her 500th career block in the first quarter of the matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, swatting away a layup attempt by Valkyries forward Janelle Salaün with just over three minutes left in the opening period.

Wilson became just the 10th player in league history to reach that mark, joining a group with WNBA names like Brittney Griner, Lisa Leslie, and Candace Parker. The Aces acknowledged the achievement with a post on X, highlighting the moment from Wednesday night's matchup.

Her defensive impact has consistently been present throughout all eight of her professional seasons. Wilson currently leads the WNBA in blocks per game with an average of 2.3 and ranks third overall in total blocks this season. She's among the top five league-wide in both rebounds and steals per game, further solidifying her status as a dominant and well-rounded force on the court.

The moment was especially significant because of the familiar faces on the other bench. Valkyries guard Kate Martin had played with Wilson during her rookie season with the Aces in 2024, and Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase coached Wilson in Las Vegas from 2022 to 2024. They put two championship runs together during their time together and had good team chemistry.

Before the game, Wilson elaborated on the meaningful relationship she shared with Nakase, saying Nak was “my dawg,” and emphasized their honest and trustworthy relationship between a player and coach.

3-time MVP A'ja Wilson on Aces asst coach turned Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase: "That's my dawg. Nat, we'll talk about all different types of things, and that's what I love the most, is just the player-coach bond that we shared."

https://t.co/z3fWXr76GT via @sfchronicle — Mia Wachtel (@miawachtel) August 6, 2025

“She kept it real with me, and I kept it real with her,” Wilson said. “That was just a beautiful thing about us and how we continued to grow and flourish, and pick each other's brains when it came to basketball, but also life,” she added, according to Sports Illustrated.