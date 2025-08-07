The Chicago Bears are currently taking part in training camp as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which will be their second with quarterback Caleb Williams under center. Williams had a mixed bag of a rookie season in 2024, showcasing some of the talent that allowed him to be the number one draft pick but also struggling to let go of some concerning habits.

Recently, sports media personality and professional Williams truther Nick Wright took to FS1's First Things First to make a bold prediction as it pertains to Williams during the upcoming 2025 season.

“By the end of this season, Caleb Williams will be, by many, considered the best quarterback in his division,” said Wright, via First Things First on X, formerly Twitter.

In fairness to Wright, the NFC North is not exactly quarterback wonderland, as Jordan Love and Jared Goff both have their fair share of well-documented flaws, and JJ McCarthy has yet to play an NFL regular season snap.

However, Williams was far and away the worst quarterback in the division a season ago, and it would take a lot for him to take the leap all the way up to first in a year's time.

A big year for Caleb Williams

While there's no denying Williams' talent, the number one overall pick quickly found out that some of the backyard football-esque tricks he used to make plays at the college level don't work nearly as well against NFL defenses.

This offseason, the Bears brought in former Detroit Lions coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, and the ope is that Johnson will be able to help mold Williams into the best version of himself, leaving behind some of his overreliance on improvisation while still being a dynamic quarterback.

If this is the case, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Nick Wright's prediction could come true, and that the Bears could make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

In any case, Williams will get an early divisional test when the Bears host the Minnesota Vikings to open their season on September 8 in prime time.