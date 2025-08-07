Fans' worst fears have been confirmed. Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater, who was carted off the practice field on Thursday, has indeed suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A once promising summer is quickly souring. The Chargers already had questions to answer on their offensive line, but they were counting on their multi-time Pro Bowl left tackle to help stabilize the unit through any adversity. They doubled down on their faith by inking Slater to a historic $114 million contract extension at the end of July. Now, with opening kickoff less than a month away, head coach Jim Harbaugh must quickly pivot.

One does not just replace an undeniable difference-maker in the trenches, however. This devastating injury will significantly affect how LA executes its Justin Herbert-led offense. It is not an exaggeration to say that this squad's whole identity, as well as its playoff chances, just took a huge hit.

Slater, a Second-Team All-Pro during his rookie 2021-22 campaign, posted a 90.4 pass-blocking grade and an 82.8 mark in run-blocking last season, per Pro Football Focus. He also allowed three sacks and 22 total pressures in 15 games.

