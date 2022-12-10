By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India opener Ishan Kishan made history against Bangladesh in the third ODI on Saturday as he smashed the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan cruised to a record-breaking double hundred at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram in only 126 deliveries, going past West Indies great Chris Gayle who accomplished the same feat in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

After Bangladesh asked India to bat first, the visitors lost senior batter, Shikhar Dhawan, early in the innings as he walked back to the pavilion for just 3 off 8 balls. However, Ishan Khan then took center stage as he and former captain Virat Kohli stitched together a blistering 200-plus partnership for the second wicket to put India in command. While Virat Kohli eventually went on to score 113 off 91 deliveries, his first ODI hundred in nearly four years, it was Ishan Kishan who cantered to his maiden ODI century before stunningly completing a double ton in double quick time.

With his double century against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan became just the fourth Indian and the seventh batter overall to register a score of 200 in ODIs. Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

During the course of his knock, Ishan Kishan smacked 10 fours and 24 boundaries before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 210 off 131.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Ishan Kishan floored almost everyone with his blockbuster knock with several fans taking to Twitter to hail his heroics against Bangladesh.

Literally 𝘋𝘩𝘢𝘨𝘢 𝘬𝘩𝘰𝘭 𝘥𝘪𝘺𝘦 Aaj Ishan Kishan! 👏🏻💥 Becomes the 4th Indian to score 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in Men's ODIs 🏏💙#OneFamily#BANvIND@ishankishan51pic.twitter.com/QX88IiViob — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan 200* off 126 & he won’t have been in the team if Rohit Sharma wasn’t injured.

Sad reality of Indian cricket. — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 10, 2022

Well Played. 210 runs from 131 balls.Ishan Kishan. REMEMBER THE NAME pic.twitter.com/JVyWfYjfRf — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 10, 2022

Youngest to score an ODI double hundred (24 years)

Quickest to score an ODI double hundred (126 balls)

Highest ODI score in Bangladesh

Highest ODI score vs Bangladesh

3rd highest ODI score by an Indian Ishan Kishan……why didn't they play you earlier!!!!#INDvsBAN#BANvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 10, 2022

“Partnership of 240. Kohli makes 60. It isn’t often that the spectacular is happening at the other end! When on song, there are few more fearless and breathtaking batters than Ishan Kishan,” cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on the microblogging platform.

“What a wonderful knock from Ishan Kishan. The fastest double century in the history of the ODI. Will Ishan Kishan still be dumped after this 200?,” another asked.

“Ishan Kishan’s intent…wow. He isn’t caged with the thought of what’s par-for-the-course score…or how much he can end up with…he’s trying to simply maximise every ball that he’s playing. A little bit of luck…and we have another ODI double-centurion today,” former India opener Aakash Chopra tweeted.

“Dead rubber it might be, but for sheer sustained hitting, this has been an astonishing double century by Ishan Kishan,” cricket pundit Ayaz Memon added.

“What a way to pay tribute to your injured captain. Score in his currency. Take a bow, Ishan Kishan,” another declared.

“A bit late on this but what a knock by Ishan Kishan! Isn’t this kind of approach that India is lacking in white-ball cricket? We all know there are plenty of resources but utilising them properly is the trick! Top hundred by Virat Kohli too!,” a fan opined.

“Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adopt. Might not come off on a few days but any day a better approach. Such a joy to watch,” former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad said.

“End of Ishan Kishan heroics – 210 in just 131 balls. Put on an exhibition of class hitting, an innings worth millions of appreciation! Take a bow, Ishan!,” a Team India supporter summed up.

“Double hundred by Ishan Kishan in just 126 balls – just the 4th ever Indian in history to achieve this landmark. Last 100 came in just 41 balls, he totally bossed it!,” an Indian cricket team admirer posted.

Double centurian Ishan Kishan was over the moon with his performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh but also rued a missed opportunity to become the first man to hit a triple hundred in the 50-over format.