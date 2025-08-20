A new NBA 2K26 MyCAREER Trailer has arrived, showing off the mode's new story, NBA Players in the game, and much more. Furthermore, the trailer shows off some of the drama you'll encounter on and off the court. For those new to NBA 2K, MyCAREER lets you live out your MyPLAYER's NBA Journey from Draft Day to retirement. But what can we expect to see in this year's version of the mode?

NBA 2K26 MyCAREER Trailer Revealed

The new NBA 2K26 MyCAREER trailer has arrived, narrated by award-winning director Spike Lee. This year's story follows your MyPLAYER (called MP) once again as he navigates his way to a successful NBA Career.

However, from what we see in the trailer, things aren't starting well for MP. They must play in Europe with hopes of making it into the NBA. This exciting backstory could create for some exciting action on and off the court.

Furthermore, the trailer shows off several NBA players with voiced dialogue. One example includes Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey. Overall, it's cool to hear real player dialogue, and we hope for a lot more of it when we finally get our hands on it.

MyCAREER's structure will likely work similarly to previous installments. Your main goal is to win games, play well, complete objectives, and reach certain milestones. Along the way, you'll increase your OVR, unlocking Rebirth once you reach a certain rating.

The MyCAREER Experience serves as the main story mode of NBA 2K26. With dedicated cutscenes across your whole career, there's a lot you'll be able to experience.

In between the on-court action, you'll have moments off the court where you need to communicate with others. It can be your agent, the press, teammates, coaches, and other people in The City. Speaking of, we should be hearing about The City later this month. Whenever you're not playing MyCAREER Games, your MyPLAYER will have the choice of doing many other things. The City serves as a hub for many activities.

Interestingly, the MyPLAYER seen in today's trailer looks very much like Anthony Edwards. Perhaps Visual Concepts was using his save file or something? Jokes aside, we can't wait to hear more about NBA 2K26 as we approach the game's launch.

