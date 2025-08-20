Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables probably feels the pressure heading into his fourth year in Norman. At 22-17 with only one winning season, he needs to make a splash in 2025 to save his job. He’s hoping to do so with one of the top-ranked transfers in quarterback John Mateer.

Mateer replaces former five-star Jackson Arnold, who stayed in the SEC by bolting for Auburn. Unlike Arnold, the former Washington State quarterback was a virtual unknown — a three-star prospect (according to 247sports.com) that sat behind this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Cam Ward, for two seasons. Then, when Ward transferred to Miami, Mateer finally got his chance to break out.

Even stuck in the wasteland that was the remnants of the Pac-12 last season, Mateer lit it up with 3,986 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns. That’s why he became the most sought-after transfer in the winter portal — and he was paid nearly $3 million to join the Sooners.

If Mateer can avoid injury, survive the brutal SEC schedule Oklahoma faces, and keep his Venmo account private, he’s looking at not just a promising season — but what many believe could be a Heisman Trophy-type season.

“They’ll be talking about Heisman contention and all the quarterback awards for John Mateer,” Josh Pate said on his College Football Show.

So, can the Oklahoma signal-caller come in and wreck not just the SEC, but the country? Let’s get into John Mateer’s bold predictions for the 2025 season.

John Mateer leads Oklahoma on early run

Brent Venables is hoping to have similar if not better success this year than what he had during his second year in Norman. However, circumstances were much different then, most notably that of Oklahoma still being in the Big 12 with a much cushier schedule.

Nevertheless, Oklahoma started the season 7-0 to begin the year, even upsetting Texas in the Red River Rivalry, with transfer Dillon Gabriel under center. That’s Mateer’s job to do now.

Josh Pate believes that Mateer can help Oklahoma be undefeated going into the Cotton Bowl setting.

“I think they will be 5-0 when they go play Texas, at which point the talk is no longer Brent,” Pate said.

Lesser games like Illinois State, Temple and Kent State should be definite wins. However, No. 14 Michigan in Week 2 and Auburn could be difficult. The good news is, Mateer and Oklahoma get to host those games.

Mateer and Arch Manning face off in a potential battle of undefeateds and a top-10 matchup in one of the now SEC’s greatest rivalries.

John Mateer will lead SEC in passing, but will see rushing yards decline

Rushing for 826 yards is insane for a quarterback, especially when he’s also throwing for over 3,100 yards. That’s Jayden Daniels–type of stuff. But John Mateer shouldn’t have to shoulder quite the same load that Daniels did at LSU back in 2023.

Mateer should have a much better defense backing him up. He’ll also have a strong running game to lean on with Jovantae Barnes and Cal transfer Jaydn Ott. He’ll need both in the SEC. Even so, he’ll still make plenty of plays with his feet — though most of his damage will come throwing the ball downfield.

Mateer helps Oklahoma reach the College Football Playoff

The Sooners have made the College Football Playoff four times but have never advanced past the semifinals. That was back when the field only included four teams. With the expanded 12-team format, Oklahoma has a much better shot at making the bracket this year.

The question is how high this No. 18 Sooners team can truly climb while facing what Phil Steele called the seventh-toughest schedule in the country.

A lot will come down to how voters perceive this year’s Oklahoma team and how they perform week to week. There’s a good chance that a 9-3 Oklahoma could sneak into the mix, though much of that will be determined by Mateer.

If Mateer can keep the Sooners in every game, take them down to the wire and stack up 9–10 wins, then Oklahoma is most likely a playoff team.

John Mateer will be up for and win multiple awards, including Heisman

The only thing Caleb Williams didn't win in 2022 was the Davey O'Brien award. He walked away with the Heisman, Maxwell and Walter Camp trophies. If Mateer has similar numbers to what he produced at Washington State last year, all the while in the SEC this year, it would be hard to imagine him not being up for every award possible, and most likely winning them. If he did that, he'd been in rare company.

The last quarterback to walk away with all four awards was Joe Burrow in 2019. He also helped LSU win the national title that season. Though, if Mateer came away with the Heisman Trophy, he would be the first Oklahoma player to do so since Kyler Murray back in 2018. Murray also brought home the Davey O'Brien award.