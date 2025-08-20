Former NBA star Blake Griffin believes the Dallas Mavericks struck gold with rookie Cooper Flagg, calling the 18-year-old forward the most complete player to enter the league in recent memory.

“He passes, he shoots, he defends, he rebounds,” Griffin said in a recent interview. “He seems like a great teammate [and] a great kid. But, like, what’s the red flag? Which is really exciting for basketball to have these young guys.”

The Mavericks, who won the draft lottery despite long odds, made Flagg the No. 1 pick after his standout freshman season at Duke. Flagg became just the fourth freshman to win National Player of the Year, joining Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis.

Griffin said Dallas is the perfect landing spot for Flagg.

“I love that he’s in Dallas,” Griffin said. “I think they have a really solid team around him. Most No. 1 picks are going to teams that haven’t been doing too great in the past. But I’m just excited for him to start this journey.”

There are high hopes for Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Flagg has already flashed his potential in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. He scored 31 points in his second game and showed the versatility that made him the top prospect. Analysts see him as the early favorite for Rookie of the Year, with HoopsHype ranking him as a top-20 small forward before his first NBA game.

The expectations are enormous, especially with Kyrie Irving sidelined to start the season and Luka Doncic gone after the blockbuster trade that shook the franchise earlier this year. Flagg is expected to step in immediately as a playmaker alongside veterans Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell.

Dallas fans are eager to rally around their new star, who already carries a global following. If Flagg meets the hype, he could be the first rookie All-Star since Griffin in 2011 and give the Mavericks a new face of the franchise.