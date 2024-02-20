Social media went into overdrive as India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal created multiple records during his unbeaten 214-run knock against England.

Social media went into overdrive as Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made history, creating multiple records during his unbeaten 214-run knock against England in the second innings of the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday.

174, 209 & 214* those are his 3 Test hundreds so far. Tells you all you need to know about Yashasvi Jaiswal. 👏👏👏#YashasviJaiswal#INDvsENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 18, 2024

During the IPL, I saw the spark in #YashasviJaiswal, predicting his bright future with Team India. And here he is, announcing his arrival in grand style with two double hundreds in the series An incredible player. Keep shining #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/qSRaHdBfos — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 18, 2024

🚨 WORLD RECORD! 🚨@ybj_19 finishes with 12 sixes in his innings, going level with Wasim Akram's feat from 1996! Also double hundreds in back to back test matches! What a talent he is… Way to go brother! 🏏🙌🇮🇳#YashasviJaiswal #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/YqOH0GFCPe — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 18, 2024

India has a new @virendersehwag .. @ybj_19 is a player who will destroy many attacks in all formats exactly like Viru used to do .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2024

The 22-year-old batter, who remained not out on 104 before retiring hurt on Saturday, returned to the 22 yards after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost Shubman Gill for 91 on Day 4 of the Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal left the field on Day 3 of the Test match in Rajkot due to back spasms and wasn't expected to take further part in the clash. However, the Indian training staff possibly worked hard on his fitness overnight to make him fit to bat the next day.

Once he arrived at the crease, Yashasvi Jaiswal looked like the same player who had tormented the England bowlers the previous day.

Producing a knock of the nature of a Virender Sehwag, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed sixes at will, toyed even with the likes of James Anderson, and in the process dented the confidence of England's bowlers so much so that they looked clueless, tired, and scared at the same time.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer seized his opportunity to convert his century into a double hundred, as he guaranteed that India would not lose the match after setting the Ben Stokes-led side a daunting target of 557 to win the match.

During the course of his unbeaten 214-run knock, which came off 236 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to create a flurry of records, including matching Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's feat of hitting the most number of sixes (12) in a Test innings.

Wasim Akram, a southpaw like Yashasvi Jaiswal, struck a dozen sixes against Zimbabwe in a Test innings in a game in 1996. The young Indian batter reached the same landmark against England.

Also, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first player in the 147-year-old history of the sport to hit over 20 sixes in a single Test series. His tally of maximums after the Rajkot Test against England stood at 22.

In addition to that, he joined Virat Kohli and Vinod Kambli in the list of Indian batters who have scored double tons in consecutive Test matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed a double hundred in the previous Test in Vizag as well. On the other hand, Vinod Kambli struck double centuries in back-to-back games against England and Zimbabwe in 1993, while Virat Kohli accomplished a similar milestone against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Among other records, he became the third Indian to score at least two double centuries in a Test series. Before Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vinoo Mankad and Virat Kohli had done it during their illustrious careers.

Besides, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the first Indian batter to score two double tons against England in the purest format.

He is also the first batter from India to convert his first three centuries into scores of over 150 starting from his debut last year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is being dubbed as the future superstar of the Indian cricket team, with many former cricketers sharing this opinion after witnessing his fearless batting displays against England.

“Jaiswal is a terrific guy. He had already hit a hundred, he scored a double hundred – unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, what a player. He is playing at a different level. He hit 12 sixes despite having pain in his back. He equaled Wasim Akram's world record. He has just started playing cricket, it was just his seventh Test match, and in that, he has scored two double hundreds and a score of 171,” former India opener Aakash Chopra said. “He reminds you a little bit about the start of Vinod Kambli's career. He was also a left-hander who used to play spin very well. Jaiswal also plays spin very well. Of course, Kambli's career didn't pan out the way it should have because of a few off-field issues,” he added. “I don't think Jaiswal will have the same issue because he is very sincere, talented and hard-working. He understands the game's DNA. He took Jimmy Anderson down and how – he hit three sixes in an over. Once he reached 180, he said he won't be in a hurry. He is not satisfied with a century,” the cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized.

With his double ton helping India to achieve a massive 432-run victory over England in Rajkot, a delighted Yashasvi Jaiswal spoke about the motivation behind his long knocks in Test cricket.