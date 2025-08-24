The Tour Championship is in its final round, just holes away from determining a season-long PGA Tour champion. Throughout the season, Tommy Fleetwood has been painfully close to his first PGA Tour victory. Caitlin Clark showed her support for Fleetwood on social media, and another basketball star joined her. LeBron James is predicting a Tommy Fleetwood victory at the Tour Championship.

“What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like [today] is the day,” James posted.

The Tour Championship features the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup Standings after last week's BMW Championship. Scottie Scheffler won in Baltimore, stretching the gap between him and second place. But he did not get an advantage in the tournament this week, as he would have in the past.

With no Starting Strokes given out based on the standings, the Tour Championship is a pure competition, which has worked in Fleetwood's favor. He opened with a 64 on Thursday and followed it up with a 63 on Friday to run out to a lead. Even with some shaky shots on Sunday, he had a three-shot lead through seven holes.

James issued his support for Fleetwood, and he is far from alone. After a mind-numbing double bogey cost him the Travelers' Championship in June, it looked like he was going to close out the FedEx St Jude Championship two weeks ago. He missed another putt on a par five, leaving the door open for Justin Rose. Without a PGA Tour win, Fleetwood is picking up fans on the underdog storyline.

Me rooting for Tommy fleetwood today pic.twitter.com/s21eT86q2y — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 24, 2025

If Fleetwood wins the Tour Championship, he would secure a $10 million bonus and be named the 2025 PGA Tour champion. Even with his two blown opportunities, he played great golf all summer long to accrue a ton of points. He would ride that momentum into a DP World Tour swing and the Ryder Cup in late September.