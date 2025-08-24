The Georgia football program looks to return to the national championship game in 2025. While Georgia made the College Football Playoff in 2024, the Bulldogs lost a disappointing contest to Notre Dame.

Georgia is led this season by quarterback Gunner Stockton, who takes over from Carson Beck. ESPN football analyst Paul Finebaum has some doubts about Stockton.

“It is Gunner Stockton at Georgia, and there has been a big narrative after he took over for Carson Beck late last year,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter, and reported by On3. “He was not spectacular when he played against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, but some of that was his coaching on the sideline, but I’m just worried about him at this moment. He is well loved by his teammates, that’s what I hear from the team. But can he handle the moment? He won’t have one for a few weeks, but he will see Alabama at the end of September, and Alabama seems to have Georgia’s number lately.”

Time will tell if Finebaum's doubts prove to be correct. Georgia football opens their season on August 30, against Marshall. The team's game against Alabama this season is scheduled for September 27.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is supporting Gunner Stockton

The Bulldogs are led by Kirby Smart, who has won two national championships at the school. Smart is giving a ringing endorsement to Stockton, his new starter.

“Being the quarterback and understanding the game. Understanding what the defense is doing. He’s grown so much when it comes to that. ID and protections. ID and run game,” Smart said. “Playing quarterback is like being a computer… it’s got a million things going on at once. He’s gotten better and better at handling those things and that’s what I want to see him do when he gets the opportunity.”

Stockton finished his 2024 season with 440 passing yards for the Bulldogs. He threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in the team's loss to Notre Dame in the CFP.

Georgia football fans are excited to see what Stockton can do, when the campaign begins in the upcoming days. The Bulldogs start the season ranked no. 5 in the country, in the Associated Press college football poll.