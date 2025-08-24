The Cleveland Browns are in the process of making their final roster decisions ahead of the 2025 regular season and just released former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Huntley was among 17 players released.

The Browns' messy quarterback situation has been a major talking point throughout training camp and the preseason. Shedeur Sanders was asked after Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams if he thought he'd make the 53-man roster, and he said “obviously” that was his expectation. Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted Saturday that Cleveland would keep four quarterbacks as the team continues to navigate life without Deshaun Watson.

The Browns' current QB situation

Kevin Stefanski has tabbed 40-year-old Joe Flacco as QB1, but it's still unclear how the Browns' quarterback depth chart behind Flacco will play out. Kenny Pickett's injury threw a wrench into the proceedings this summer, but the team expects him to be ready for Week 1. Then there are the two rookies, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, also fighting for their spots on the roster.

Flacco got the start in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams before giving way to Gabriel. The rookie out of Oregon had a nice game, completing 12 out of his 19 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown at the end of the first half.

Sanders started the second half and had a rough showing, completing just three passes for 14 yards and getting sacked a whopping five times. Huntley completed the only pass he threw for seven yards and also rushed twice for eight yards as he replaced Sanders for a game-winning drive.

Sanders was disappointed to not get the final chance, but he remains confident about his future. Cleveland's quarterback situation will surely continue to be something to monitor as the 2025 season goes along, but for now, Sanders seems safe and could still get a chance down the road.