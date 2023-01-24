India opener Shubman Gill sent Twitter into overdrive after he equaled Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s massive world record during his sensational 112-run knock against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

The star boy of Indian cricket – Gill. pic.twitter.com/nbHZBo4tO1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 24, 2023

Shubman Gill gets his 4️⃣th ODI century, 3️⃣rd this year and it’s still only January. 🤯 📸: BCCI #PlayBold#TeamIndia#INDvNZpic.twitter.com/eyEkjiijYl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 24, 2023

Shubman Gill scored 112 in just 78 balls with 13 fours and 5 sixes. Yet another outstanding innings by Gill, he's on a different level currently. Excellent knock, Gill. pic.twitter.com/S77eTFoRPm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 24, 2023

Shubman Gill has a wide range of shots but he still plays risk-free (relative terms) cricket. This is a point I have made before. He is set to break many ODI records, depending on the future of this format. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) January 24, 2023

Babar Azam debuted in 2015 and He scored World Record 360 runs in 3 match ODI series in his 7th ODI series only in 2016. What a gem player he is. His record still stands. Today Shubman Gill equalled his record but failed to break. King Babar ki barabari ki hai Prince ne. — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) January 24, 2023

Continuing his outstanding form in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill smashed his fourth ODI century in the third and final game of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium. This was also his second ton in the series against the Black Caps following his blistering double hundred in the first match in Hyderabad last week.

For the unversed, this was Shubman Gill’s third three-figure score in his last four ODIs after hitting 116 against Sri Lanka in the final ODI and 208 against the Kiwis in the series opener.

En route to his explosive innings of 112 off 78 balls, Shubman Gill matched Babar Azam’s record of scoring the most runs in a three-match ODI series. With scores of 208, 40, and 112, the 23-year-old cricketer notched up 360 runs in three games against the Tom Latham-led side, thus putting himself on par with Babar Azam.

On his part, Babar Azam had scored the same amount of runs against the West Indies in 2016.

Among other records that Shubman Gill created in Madhya Pradesh was going past Shikhar Dhawan’s feat to become the fastest to four centuries in ODIs. While Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 knocks to get there, the Fazilka-born player achieved it in 21 innings.

Shubman Gill bettered Virat Kohli to become the first Indian to score at least 300 runs in a three-match ODI bilateral series. Previously, Virat Kohli held the record with his tally of 283 runs against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Gill was aggressive from the outset, taking the New Zealand bowlers on from ball one. With loads of runs behind him in recent memory, the youngster started hitting the ball with brute force right from the start of the Indian innings, taking almost every New Zealand bowler to the cleaners.

Continuing with his splendid run, the India batter cruised to his half-century in just 33 deliveries, before reaching his fourth ODI hundred sometime later. His knock of 112 was laced with 13 boundaries and five huge sixes.

Last Wednesday, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

He broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs as well.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

Returning to the third ODI against New Zealand, if Shubman Gill was the main man in India’s domination of the Kiwi bowlers, Rohit Sharma wasn’t far behind. The Indian skipper ended his three-year century drought in ODIs, leveling Ricky Ponting’s century mark with his 30th ton in the format.

Rohit Sharma’s 101-run innings off 85 deliveries was his first international hundred across formats after 509 days and his first in ODIs since January 2020.

With Rohit Sharma joining Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest century scorer in ODIs, only two men stand ahead of him – Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46).

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill combined to give India their best opening stand against New Zealand in Indore. The duo was involved in a mammoth 212-run partnership for the first wicket.