Jayson Tatum is back in action, and the fans are having championship excitement following his season debut in the Boston Celtics' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Tatum tore his Achilles in last year's playoff series against the New York Knicks in the East Semifinals. Following 10 months of rehab, he successfully made his return to the court.

In 27 minutes of action, Tatum completed a major step in his recovery. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. He shot 6-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the performance, having high hopes on the Celtics' championship potential. Here are some of their reactions.

“What a great debut for Jayson Tatum, as he’s done for the night with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists in exactly 27 minutes against the Mavs. Strong showing for the Celtics’ star in his first game since tearing his Achilles in May,” NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote.

“Seeing Tatum back on the court is one of those iconic moments that will stick with me for life. Welcome back JT, from basketball fans all across the world!” one fan said.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine the reality of being a Celtic fan tonight,” another remarked.

“Key take aways: 1. Biblical belt. 2. Flagg ngl is trapped in Dallas. 3. TATUM DOUBLE DOUBLE. 4. We so back,” one commented.

“All it took was one shot for him to start cooking, my goat is really back,” one replied.

How Jayson Tatum, Celtics played against Mavericks

Jayson Tatum showed out with flashes of brilliance as the Celtics blew out the Mavericks 120-100 in the home win.

Six players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Tatum. Jaylen Brown led the way with 24 points and seven rebounds, Derrick White had 20 points and four assists, while Payton Pritchard provided 18 points and seven rebounds.

Boston improved to a 42-21 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Cavaliers as tip-off will take place on March 8 at 1 p.m. ET.