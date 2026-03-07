Donald Trump is ready to shake up the college sports world. On Friday, the President hosted a high-profile “Saving College Sports” roundtable at the White House, featuring heavy hitters like legendary football coach Nick Saban and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. While the main focus was on the “SCORE Act” and stabilizing a chaotic landscape, Trump dropped a quote that has the entire industry buzzing.
Although Donald Trump initially noted he doesn’t want to return to the days when players get zero compensation, he quickly went off-script. When discussing the possibility of removing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) entirely, he called it “not the worst idea in the world.”
He pined for the “old system” of simple scholarships, labeling the current NIL landscape a “disaster” for both college sports and the Olympics. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the fray, expressing fears that the current “pay-for-play” model is destroying the collegiate spirit.
While the President expressed nostalgia for the past, the current NIL era is proving to be a lifeline for student-athletes. Beyond the million-dollar stars, NIL deals allow athletes across all sports to cover living expenses, support their families, and build personal brands that last long after their playing days. For many, this compensation isn't about luxury; it's about financial security in a demanding system.
Trump is pushing Congress to pass federal standards. If that fails, he’s ready to take the wheel himself. The “old system” might be closer than expected.