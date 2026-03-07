Kiyan Anthony got a negative injury update ahead of the Syracuse Orange's season finale for the 2025-26 campaign.

Anthony is going through the freshman year of his collegiate career. The son of Syracuse legend and former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan is following in his father's footsteps by representing the same university.

Kiyan has showcased flashes throughout the season but will need more time to develop and improve his stock for the professional level. However, he got an injury update for this upcoming weekend, per ESPN college sports insider Pete Thamel. Unfortunately for the freshman guard, he won't be available for the season finale that will take place at home.

“Syracuse freshman Kiyan Anthony is listed as out for the Orange’s game against Pitt tomorrow. Sadiq White is considered questionable,” Thamel wrote.

What lies ahead for Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse

It's unfortunate news for the Syracuse Orange to get about Kiyan Anthony's availability for the last game of conference play. They will have to rely on their depth to end the season with a win.

Anthony mainly came off the bench for the Orange, taking part in 29 games. He is averaging eight points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is shooting 39.9% from the field, including 25.4% from beyond the arc, and 62.8% from the free-throw line.

Syracuse has a 15-15 overall record on the season, going 6-11 in its ACC matchups so far. They sit at 13th place in the conference standings, being above the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish while trailing the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Stanford Cardinal.

The Orange will finish up preparations for the regular-season finale at home. They host the Pittsburgh Panthers as tip-off will take place on March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.