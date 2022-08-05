Video of Sachin Tendulkar’s bluff takes the internet by storm

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from the sport in 2013, but the ‘God of Cricket’ remains extremely popular among the fans. Since hanging his boots, Sachin Tendulkar has performed the roles of commentator, coach, and golf amateur. On the cricketing front, there have been demands from numerous Indian cricket admirers that the batting great showcase his skills as a left-hander. On Wednesday, the legendary India batter finally fulfilled their wish albeit with a massive twist.

There’s hardly anything hidden about Sachin Tendulkar and everybody knows that he’s ambidextrous. During his illustrious cricketing career which spanned 24 years, the Master Blaster batted, and bowled with his right hand but signed autographs with his left.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the former India captain created a rearview image of himself hitting a golf ball with his left hand although it was nothing but a bluff from him.

“To all those who wanted to see me play left-handed,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his caption of the video.

To all those who wanted to see me play left handed 😊🏌️ pic.twitter.com/4uoS8yzgug — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2022

Since being posted the clip has taken the internet by storm, raking in nearly 435K views and more than 20K likes on Twitter.

His legion of fans is praising him for posting the video with some even urging him to make a comeback on the cricket field.

“Bluffed us, GOD!”, a supporter said on Twitter.

“Please restart your career as left hander Sachin SIR. GOD please come back,” another added.

“Sir, we have seen those videos of yours practicing left-handed during the 2011 World Cup. Also fondly remember the media reports praising your Brahmastra,” a third commented.

“Sachin, you’re the 5G connection India had since ages. Genius. Greatness. God. Grateful and now Golf,” a fourth claimed.

Which ever sport you play, you will always remains our Undisputed World's Best Legend of the World" 🙏 pic.twitter.com/grnWWfhs78 — Moksh Bhardwaj (@MokshBhardwaj20) August 3, 2022

As good as when you bat right handed. Ambidextrous hone ke faayde. 🤩 🏏 ⛳️ — Prathamesh Barah (@Barahism) August 3, 2022

Would love to see Straight Drive as well 😉…!! 🏌️🏏#SachinTendulkar 💙 #CricketTwitter — Neel (@neelxp) August 3, 2022

Earlier this year, in a video posted on Instagram, Tendulkar had disclosed that he was ambidextrous.

“There are some advantages of being ambidextrous because you can use both your hands. When it comes to fork and knife, I eat with my left hand. But, when it comes to chopsticks, I get confused. I write with my left hand but something just doesn’t work right in my brain. I don’t know what that is. So I eat with my right hand. Complicated person,” The 49-year-old former cricket star said.

“The left hand manages all the writing and eating while the right hand handles all the wooden sticks,” he mentioned.

Sachin Tendulkar has gained immense traction in the media lately.

Last week, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne faced a severe backlash on Twitter after fans assumed that his reply to a tweet from Sachin Tendulkar insulted the legendary India cricketer.

This came after Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for the Indian women’s team, wishing them good luck for their Commonwealth Games (CWG) fixture against Australia as cricket returned to the quadrennial event after 24 years. The last time the sport featured in CWG was way back in 1998 when the prestigious competition was held in Malaysia.

“Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet, Marnus Labuschagne said, “Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too.”

His choice of words for the Master Blaster, however, didn’t go well with the Indian supporters as they reckoned that the Australian cricket star didn’t show the respect which Sachin Tendulkar deserved by being an all-time great.

The fans pointed out that even India’s biggest names in the game, including former skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and current captain Rohit Sharma, didn’t address him as just “Sachin”. While some of them called him “Sachin Sir”, others called him “Paaji” – a reference to elder brother in Indian languages.

Indian cricket admirers were furious at Marnus Labuschagne for not calling the retired Mumbai-born cricketer “Sachin Sir”.

The fans may have criticized Marnus Labuschagne for ‘disrespecting’ Sachin Tendulkar, but the highest run-getter in international cricket had praised the 28-year-old for reminding him of himself in 2020.

“I happened to be watching the second Ashes Test at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings,” Sachin Tendulkar said at the time. “I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’. There is something about him,” Sachin Tendulkar added. When the India great was asked which current batter reminded him of himself, Sachin Tendulkar pointed in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne. “His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say.” “Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move. That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible,” he explained.