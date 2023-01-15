A video of Virat Kohli’s MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot that went for a 97-meter six took social media by storm on Sunday. The premier India batter hit the MS Dhoni-Esque six on his way to his record-breaking 46th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Immediately after Virat Kohli walloped the ball out of the park in an identical fashion to MS Dhoni, his stroke began trending on Twitter with several netizens sharing their views about it.

“Wait!!! I have seen this before…. oh yes that’s the helicopter,” an Indian cricket fan wrote on the microblogging platform.

“This shot reminds me of Dhoni’s helicopter shot,” another added.

On the other hand, some compared Virat Kohli’s shot with AB de Villiers‘ stroke-making, while a couple even likened it to Rafael Nadal’s top-spinning forehands.

That’s RAFAEL NADAL-esque!!! — AK (@rwamit) January 15, 2023

Dhoni after watching the shot pic.twitter.com/hvoxhX6SsU — Shubham Jha (@Shubhkingg) January 15, 2023

This weekend, Virat Kohli toppled multiple records en route to his 74th international century against the Dasun Shanaka-led side in Kerala.

The ton was his 21st at home in the second-longest format of the sport, taking him clear of Sachin Tendulkar’s previous tally of 20.

During the course of his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot among the highest run-getters in ODIs. With 12,754 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

The India superstar looked in majestic touch throughout his unbeaten innings of 166 off 110 deliveries as he raced to a 74th international century overall.

During his blistering knock in the capital of Kerala, Virat Kohli showed a different dimension of his batting prowess as he smashed eight sixes, including one that went as far as 97 meters. It is the most number of sixes the former India captain has slammed in during an ODI knock. Apart from eight hits over the fence, the Delhi-born cricketer’s knock was laced with 13 boundaries.

A sublime Virat Kohli completed his hundred in 85 deliveries but immediately shifted gears after accomplishing the landmark. The 166 not out is his highest score at home and the second-highest in One-Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli also became the first non-opener to have 5 scores of more than 150+ in ODIs.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the quickest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket – a milestone he achieved in just 259 innings. On the other hand, the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar needed 431 innings to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka, making him the first man to score that many tons against a single team in ODIs. Previously, he and Sachin Tendulkar were tied at nine three-figure scores each against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Australia respectively.

Earlier in the series, when he hit his 9th hundred against Sri Lanka, he became the only cricketer to have that many three-figure scores against two international sides. Kohli has nine tons against the West Indies as well.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational nick of late. This was his third hundred in his last four games, including his 44th ODI hundred in December against Bangladesh, ending a nearly three-year drought in the format.

Meanwhile, in his first reaction to his 46th ODI hundred, Virat Kohli appeared to be extremely pleased with his display with the bat.

“I have no idea (about Player of Series awards). For me, it’s just a byproduct of the intent I have, a mindset that I play with. Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference,” he told Star Sports at the post-match presentation. “I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons. Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good. “I don’t have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax. Today (Sunday) as well, I was just happy to be out there batting. I am in a nice space right now and want this to continue,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma too reacted to his stunning hundred.

Minutes after the ex-India skipper reached the landmark, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to hail her husband for his latest heroics on the pitch.

The Bollywood starlet shared a picture of her television screen, which displayed Virat Kohli’s celebrations after his ton, including raising his bat and thanking God by looking up into the sky.

Lauding his performance, Anushka Sharma wrote, “What a guy, what an inning played.”

Alongside the aforementioned words, Anushka Sharma posted red heart emojis and a sticker that had “shabhash (well done)” written on it.