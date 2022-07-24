Virat Kohli brutally trolled for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup remarks

Virat Kohli is going through a disastrous run with the bat that has now extended to 973 days and 78 innings without a hundred in international cricket. But the talismanic India batter is confident about regaining his lost touch ahead of big tournaments like the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. While the continental competition is scheduled to take place next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ICC event will be held in Australia in October-November.

Virat Kohli didn’t participate in the last edition of the Asia Cup in the same country after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rested him from the continental competition. Nonetheless, Virat Kohli’s absence didn’t cost India much as Rohit Sharma who led the team in Virat Kohli’s absence at the time, played some splendid knocks to power the Men in Blue to yet another trophy in Asia.

Virat Kohli has been given a break from the ongoing tour of the West Indies by the Indian board. He is expected to return to the national team for the continental tournament which starts on August 27 in the UAE.

Notably, Virat Kohli is India’s all-time top-scorer in the Asia Cup, having made 766 runs in 14 innings in the tournament across the two formats. Alternatively, the event is held in the ODI and the T20 format. This year’s tourney in the Middle East will be in the form of T20Is.

Virat Kohli also made his intentions clear about giving his all to help the Rohit Sharma-led side in ending their 15-year drought in the T20 World Cup in Australia. India last won the big tournament in its inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” Virat Kohli said in a statement posted by Indian broadcaster Star Sports on Twitter.

However, as soon as the statement was released, Indian cricket supporters started trolling Virat Kohli on social media.

While some asked him to “retire” from cricket if he wanted to see India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup, a few others urged him to continue his rest till the end of the year.

Some even called him to quit the team so that talented youngsters like Deepak Hooda are included in the squad for the showpiece tournament Down Under.

“Then better don’t come back into the team. Let Deepak Hooda take your place. Help team India win by staying away. You yourself are saying you can do anything! Look at Ben Stokes, he retired to let someone more worthy and in the right frame of mind enter the team,” a Team India fan wrote on Twitter.

“Sitting out would be your best contribution, pls do that,” another said.

“This is team India..Virat does not own team India…Virat can do whatever he wants with RCB(gf) but not with team India (motherland),” a third declared.

Earlier, ex-India pacer Ajit Agarkar and former captain of the Indian women’s team Anjum Chopra had thrown their weight behind Virat Kohli.

Calling him a ‘big match-winner, the two said that the talk of dropping the Delhi-born cricketer from India’s limited-overs set-up was just nonsense and nothing at all.