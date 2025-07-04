The New York Islanders have seen some good fortune smile on them this offseason. After getting the top overall pick in the NHL Draft, the Islanders made a trade to get another pick. Then, the Islanders drafted Matthew Schaefer with the top overall pick before making another solid selection. The Isles then made a move in free agency, signing Jonathan Drouin to a two-year contract worth $8 million, which should provide them with a high-quality scorer. How did the Islanders and Drouin fare with the two-year contract?

Islanders' salary cap still good after Jonathan Drouin contract

The Islanders needed offense desperately. They were just 27th in goals, 28th in assists, and 30th in shooting percentage in the 2024-25 season. Additionally, they were 31st on the power play. Despite having Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat on their team, the Islanders could not score regularly.

New York extended Kyle Palmieri to a contract extension last week, keeping one of their valuable scorers. Now, they have Drouin at two years. Drouin is 30 years old but comes with major injury risk. The first reason why two years and eight million is perfect for the Islanders is that it would provide minimal risk. While other teams are signing players to long-term contracts, the Isles are taking a slight chance on a player who has shown he is capable of scoring in the past, when healthy.

The Islanders also got a former third overall pick who has shown flashes in the past. While this past season did not go well for him, it's worth noting that Drouin had 19 goals and 37 assists in the 2023-24 season, spanning 79 games. That showcased that Drouin can play a full slate and has the offense to help New York.

The Islanders' salary cap also did not incur a significant hit. Currently, the Isles have just under $4 million to spend. New York could choose to bring in another low-cost free agent. Alternatively, they could enter the season with what they have and still have some money left over to carry into next season, or possibly at the NHL trade deadline if they look to make a deal.

Drouin will likely play on the first line with Horvat in the middle and Palmieri on the other side. That is going to be a solid first line, and Drouin will also likely play — and upgrade — the top man advantage unit.

New York Islanders grade: A-

The Jonathan Drouin contract is solid

Drouin had a decent season in 2024-25, scoring 11 goals and 26 assists in 43 games. Yet, he still got $4 million per season. Some believe that this is a team-friendly deal. However, it is also a friendly deal for a player with a major injury history. The Islanders' salary cap took a small hit.

Drouin has only played 75 or more games just once over the last five seasons. His inability to avoid injuries has been noticeable around the league, making it more challenging for teams to take a chance on him. Drouin produced good results whenever he was on the ice for the Colorado Avalanche. However, like the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning before him, he was only available for short periods.

Drouin is only 30 years old but has had trouble staying on the ice. Because of this, it has taken all long-term deals off the table. The fact that Drouin was still able to get $4 million AAV and a two-year contract is exceptional.

Getting any money over $3.5 million was good work because Drouin has not done much to justify it over the past few seasons. Yes, he is incredibly talented and can score at the NHL level. However, the former third overall pick has not lived up to expectations, and his career has been marred by disappointment and injuries. Therefore, getting decent money for a new contract means Drouin still won in the end.

Jonathan Drouin grade: B+

Final Jonathan Drouin thoughts

The best-case scenario will see Drouin play 75 games this season, as he did a few years ago. If this happens, then Drouin has the potential to score 20 goals and 35 assists. His numbers could get higher playing with Horvat, especially if the two form some chemistry on the ice and on the power play.

The worst-case scenario would involve another injury, resulting in Drouin missing at least 20 games. In this case, he would likely finish with around 15 goals and 20 assists, falling short of the mark for which he was being compensated.

Drouin may have something to prove, and this could be his last chance at showing the NHL that he is anything close to the guy who was drafted third overall in 2014 by the Lightning. If that were to happen, then Drouin might make a major contribution for the Islanders and help them get back to the playoffs in 2025-26.