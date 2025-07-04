The NHL Free Agency Frenzy has just about wound down. Nikolaj Ehlers was the last big-name unrestricted free agent to sign, heading to the Carolina Hurricanes on a six-year deal. But the restricted free agency game should be heating up soon. Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram is an offer sheet candidate, and the St Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks could be the teams to land him.

“The Blues created up a good chunk of cap space by purposely losing Leddy to waivers, and have a $6.5 million cushion in Torey Krug, who will not be able to play again and can be placed on LTIR, freeing up overage space,” The Fourth Period insider David Pagnotta reported. “It is believed the Blues are among the frontrunners for Byram, and [barring] a change, the Sharks appear to be on the outside looking in. At least one other club is evaluating the prospect of presenting Byram with an offer sheet.”

The Blues have the cap space, but would have to work around a draft-pick deficit to send an offer sheet. They do not have their second-round pick, as it is owned by the Pittsburgh Penguins. That means they have to pay Byram either less than $2.34 million or between $4.68 million and $7.02 million, which the Sabres could match.

The Sharks would have to make a trade with the Penguins to facilitate a Byram offer sheet. They do not have their third-round pick, which eliminates any tier except the $2.34 million to $4.68 million one. Byram is unlikely to accept that contract.

That all leads to the likely solution coming from the Sabres trading Byram to any number of teams. A trade could include prospects and players, which offer sheets cannot include. The Sharks and Blues could be the ones to make the trade in the coming weeks despite the pick issues. Where should Byram land?