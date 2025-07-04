The New York Yankees' odds of getting back to the postseason took a hit Thursday evening. The team's 8-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays sealed a series sweep at the hands of their division rivals. The defeat also led to the Yankees falling out of first place in the AL East, as the Blue Jays overtook them at the top. After the game, New York captain Aaron Judge spoke to the press, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The message: remain calm.

“You can’t panic. It’s not going to help the situation,” Judge said to Hoch early Friday morning. “We’ve got work to do. … We came up here [to Toronto], things didn’t go our way. We’ve got to focus on a big series coming up with the Mets. All we can do is just keep focusing on the present and the game that we’ve got in front of us.”

As the Yankees begin a series against their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, the focus is clear: getting back on track. A win on Friday afternoon would at least keep them at one game behind Toronto, depending on how the Blue Jays perform. The Tampa Bay Rays are also at 48-39 alongside the Bronx Bombers. The Boston Red Sox are also six and a half games back. As the All-Star break approaches, can manager Aaron Boone and his team right the ship?

Can Yankees right ship before All-Star Break?

Everyone knows that the Yankees' ultimate goal is to capture World Series title number 28. They came close last year yet fell short, losing the World Series in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once again, it is clear that this team has flaws that could result in that very same outcome. Boone could use another starter at second or third base. Definitely another starting pitcher or two. Some bullpen arms as well. Will Boone, Judge and the rest of the squad get those reinforcements?

It would behoove general manager Brian Cashman to once again invest in his roster. Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt left Thursday's loss to Toronto due to right forearm tightness. It's just the latest blow to a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries. This year's trade market is looking even more volatile than usual. Will Judge's message to stay calm resonate with his teammates? If so, then New York should right the ship.