Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maestro Virat Kohli faced brutal trolling on social media following his romantic gesture towards his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Sunday.

During RCB’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli’s public display of affection for Anushka Sharma irked the fans as they reminded him that he had not contributed with the bat in the contest.

The incident happened when Virat Kohli’s side was fielding on the ground.

After Virat Kohli took a catch on the field, he celebrated the fall of the opposition’s wicket by blowing flying kisses in the direction of Anushka Sharma, watching the action unfold from the stands.

The actress-producer smiled and blushed after seeing her husband’s romantic gesture in full public view.

Virat Kohli appeared to be extremely happy with RCB’s performance against Rajasthan Royals as they managed to hold on to their nerve to secure a narrow seven-wicket triumph at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the weekend. It was perhaps why Virat Kohli seemed to be having some fun with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The Delhi-born cricketer’s sweet gesture towards Anushka Sharma following the catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, wasn’t appreciated by the netizens, who mocked him for his on-field antics.

“The most attention-hungry couple! I must say!” a fan wrote

“Yhi krta rhega bs or ye manhus ati h hmesha ghusta h,” another commented.

“Aur bacha hi kya h dene ko,” a third said.

“Zero 0 marke kisses de raha hai,” a fourth remarked.

“Bhabhi ke chakkar bhaiyaji ipl se bahar ho jaoge yeh cheez Ghar pe bhi kar sakte ho,” a fifth noted.

“Anushka be like.. mera pati mera pati,” a sixth pointed out.

Virat Kohli’s social media mockery after his romantic gesture for Anushka Sharma came after he lost his wicket for a golden duck against RR on Sunday. He was outfoxed by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and was eventually declared LBW by the on-field umpire.

Despite failing to add to his tally of runs against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat remained the highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 6,903 runs in the cash-rich league, Virat Kohli only needs 97 runs to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the tournament, which began in 2008.

In addition, the former RCB captain holds multiple other records in the IPL, including the most runs (973) and centuries (4) in a single edition of the competition.

Earlier this season, the Delhi-born batter became the first captain to score 6,500 runs in the tournament following his fifty against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Virat Kohli took 186 knocks to reach the milestone.

Additionally, he joined David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan as the only players to smash 600 boundaries in the richest T20 competition on the planet.

Virat Kohli has captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last few games as regular skipper Faf du Plessis has been nursing a rib problem.

“They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing,” Virat Kohli said at the toss against RR during the weekend.

“So, I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game.”

Virat Kohli is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs for the RCB in seven matches. Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and David Warner are ahead of him with 405, 314, and 285 runs, respectively.

Virat Kohli recently dismissed all the talk about his comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar, saying unlike the latter, he was never a gifted cricketer.

Besides, he mentioned that in the cricketing analogy, only two players deserved to be named the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT) – Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards.

“I say this to people all the time that I had talent but the most complete or wasn’t someone who you make you go like ‘oh my god, that’s unbelievable’. I was good and was able to do little bit with my talent, but I know I wasn’t the most gifted guy around in terms of taking things by storm or making things happen. I was determined from a very young age, but I have no issues in admitting that I never ever in my wildest dream did I think sitting here at 34 in this situation,” Virat Kohli told Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

“I feel embarrassed when I am compared to Sachin though I get where these people are coming from with all those statistics and stuff. But these stats tell you a different story. The impact a player leaves on you as a child growing up is very different. just laugh it off every time. These people have no idea about the game,” he added.

“Sachin Tendulkar always has been emotion for me, if you speak to anyone, they look at him as their own because everyone has faith and trust in him, he was the source of inspiration and comfort, when he scored runs, life was good. Nobody should be compared with Sachin and Viv Richards because they revolutionized the game in their era and the belief people had in them was rare, it rare to have that belief in one player,” the ex-India captain summed up.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has often spoken about the impact Anushka Sharma has had on his life, both on and off the field. He recently said that the Bollywood starlet made several sacrifices, especially after the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021.