Luka Doncic and LeBron James showed off their incredible chemistry during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Doncic and James are progressing through their second season as a dynamic duo on the Lakers. They have helped Los Angeles assert themselves as playoff contenders while fighting through recent lows on the defensive side of the ball.

Their connections arrived once again as the highlight took place midway through the first quarter. Doncic handled the ball as he fired a pass to James, who was inside the paint. Despite having Memphis defenders around, James successfully retrieved the ball as he converted the shot to provide Doncic the noteworthy assist.

How Luka Doncic, Lakers played against Grizzlies

Luka Doncic and LeBron James continue to help the Lakers remain strong as a unit, taking down the Grizzlies 128-121 at home.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, being even at 96 apiece after three quarters. Despite this, Los Angeles didn't lose confidence as the squad outscored Memphis 32-25 in the last 12 minutes.

Free throws and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Lakers prevailed in both categories by making 27 free throws and securing 42 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Grizzlies as they converted 15 shots at the line and grabbed 34 rebounds.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Doncic. He led the way with a stat line of 34 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 17-of-20 from the free-throw line. LeBron James came next with 31 points and nine rebounds, Jake LaRavia had 21 points and nine rebounds, Marcus Smart put up 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jaxson Hayes provided 12 points and two steals.

Los Angeles improved to a 21-11 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Minnesota Timberwolves and two games above the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Denver Nuggets by one game and Houston Rockets by 0.5 games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, another home duel with the Grizzlies. The contest will take place on Jan. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET.