Dallas Wings point guard Arike Ogunbowale is now officially the most prolific three-point shooter in franchise history.

Ogunbowale drained five three-pointers in a 76-65 road win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. She upped her total to a franchise-record 341 triples, surpassing Deanna “Tweety” Nolan.

Although Ogunbowale didn't shoot well (8-of-21 FG, 5-0f-12 three-pointers), she made enough trifectas to re-write the Wings' franchise record books. She finished with 27 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Scoring and playing hard comes easy for @Arike_O 😎 With a team-high 27 PTS, Ogunbowale showed off her scoring capabilties but also hustled till the end, notching 4 steals and 4 assists#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/1tty9h9go9 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 3, 2023

Arike went toe-to-toe with another scoring machine: the Storm's Jewel Lloyd. The latter had 31 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the loss.

It's been a shootout whenever those two meet lately. Ogunbowale and Lloyd combined for 80 points in the Storm's 109-103 win on June 17. The Wings point guard had a career-high 41 points while her Storm counterpart finished the game with 39 points.

Ogunbowale got off to a hot start in their latest tussle. She scored 14 points in the first half to give Dallas a four-point lead at the break. She then went on a 10-0 run all by herself in the third quarter to give the Wings a 52-38 lead.

Arike Ogunbowale has been on a tear in the 2023 WNBA season

Arike Ogunbowale set another franchise record when she became the first Wings player ever to rack up three consecutive 25-point games on May 29. She credited her hot start to not playing overseas for the first time in her five-year WNBA career. That move allowed her to focus on her training and workouts.

Arike has also taken a bigger responsibility on offense with the departure of Marina Mabrey to the Chicago Sky. Ogunbowale, a three-time WNBA All-Star, has averaged 21.6 points on 40 percent shooting through August 2.

Two other Wings players celebrated milestones after the Wings beat the Storm on Wednesday. Small forward Satou Sabally scored her 1,000th career point while center Teaira McCowan scored her 1,500th career point.

The Wings have the WNBA's fourth-best record with a 15-11 (.577) win-loss mark as of Wednesday.