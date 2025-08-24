ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly recently suffered a knee injury. On Sunday, the Wings provided an important update on the situation. Quinerly, a promising young rookie, is expected to miss the reminder of the season due to an ACL sprain in her left knee, the team announced.

Quinerly is expected to make a full recovery. Nevertheless, losing Quinerly is another difficult blow for the Wings. Li Yueru and Tyasha Harris are already ruled out for the rest of the '25 campaign while Arike Ogunbowale is dealing with an injury as well.

Quinerly, 22, averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per outing across 34 games played (13 starts) in her rookie season. She also shot 42.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wings will play the Golden State Valkyries in Arlington on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM EST. Dallas is trying to play the role of spoiler at this point in the season, as the Wings have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

More to come on this story.

