A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Arike Ogunbowale is feeling unstoppable so far in the 2023 WNBA regular season. The Dallas Wings guard exploded yet again on offense Sunday, albeit in a 94-88 road loss at the hands of the Chicago Sky.

Arike Ogunbowale came up with 27 points on 9-for-25 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Although it must hurt for Ogunbowale and the Wings that they just suffered their first loss of the season, she can at least take heart from the fact that she just pulled off an astounding feat no one before in franchise history has ever accomplished.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Arike Ogunbowale has her 3rd consecutive 25-point game. She is the only player in Wings franchise history with multiple streaks of 3 consecutive 25-point games.”

Ogunbowale kicked things off this season with a 27-point performance in the 85-78 win at home over the Atlanta Dream to help the Wings get to 1-0 right away. Then she mustered 26 points in the following game, a 95-91 victory on the road against the Seattle Storm.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 26-year-old Ogunbowale recently climbed up the all-time scoring list of the Stars when she surpassed Dallas legend Swin Cash for fourth in the rankings.

2,371 career points 👏@Arike_O has surpassed Swin Cash for 4th All-Time on the @DallasWings Points Leaders list Congrats, Rike 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J42dO1lffA — WNBA (@WNBA) May 27, 2023

With his current form this season, thus far, it’s not going to be all that surprising to see Ogunbowale continue her 25-point streak for at least another outing.

Arike Ogunbowale will continue to be looked upon for offense by the Wings, who can rebound from that loss to the Sky with a win against the Minnesota Lynx at home this coming Tuesday.