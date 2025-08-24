ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd attended the Dallas Wings' game on Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Valkyries. Kidd sat near the Wings' bench in a courtside seat, giving him a great view to watch Paige Bueckers and Dallas play Golden State.

Jason Kidd and Paige Bueckers during today's Wings game. Kidd, the coach of the Mavericks, is here to support the Wings. #WingsUp #MFFL pic.twitter.com/CMqxUAp5Js — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kidd is one of the most well known people in all of Dallas sports. He won a championship with the Mavs in 2011 and has coached the team since the 2021-22 NBA season. With Kidd leading the way, Dallas has enjoyed multiple successful seasons. The Mavs reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

Kidd is a respected head coach around the NBA in addition to being a Hall of Fame point guard. His support for the Wings is encouraging to say the least.

The head coach is not the only person associated with the Mavericks who has supported the Wings this year. Kyrie Irving, Brandon Williams and Olivier-Maxence prosper have all been seen at Wings games. Irving is one of Bueckers' favorites players, so his attendance at the Wings' game against the Indiana Fever earlier in the season was surely thrilling for the rookie.

The Wings lead the Valkyries 38-36 as of this story's writing. Dallas is hoping to finish the game strong and earn a big victory in front of Jason Kidd and Wings fans. The Wings are already out of postseason contention, but they would love to play the role of spoiler against the Valkyries on Sunday as the 2025 WNBA season winds down.