ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally exited the team's game on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics during the middle of the second quarter. It was initially uncertain if her departure from the game was injury-related. Sabally returned to the bench late in the quarter but did not play again in the first half. However, she did ultimately return to the game in the third quarter. So why did Sabally exit for a brief moment in the first half?

“Shoulder,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said of why Sabally left during the second quarter. “She had to go back to the locker room… Lot of people don't realize, she's not 100 percent.”

Trammell also added that Kalani Brown is “not 100 percent” either at the moment.

The Wings competed throughout the game but were ultimately defeated 90-86. It was a frustrating loss for a Wings team that is trying to stay alive in the playoff conversation.

So how will the Wings move forward amid Sabally's injury concern?

“For coaches, we want to get in the gym and grind,” Trammell said. “Our season has been so wild because we have been injury-prone and we have players that are not 100 percent. We just got to watch film for the ones that can't go like we've been doing. Practice, anyone that can.”

Satou Sabally's 2024 season

It was far from ideal to see Sabally leave the game, even for a brief moment. She missed the entire first half of the '24 campaign after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The Wings have taken a step in the right direction since she returned in the second half of the season. It is clear that they need her on the floor.

Sabally entered Tuesday's game averaging 20.6 points per outing across seven 2024 regular season contests. The two-time All-Star had also recorded 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Sabally is among the best players in the WNBA. The Wings' Satou Sabally-Arike Ogunbowale duo has the potential to be a top WNBA partnership as well.

Sabally and the Wings are now set to embark upon a two-game road trip. They will begin the road trip on Friday against the Dream in Atlanta. The game projects to be a competitive affair as Dallas looks to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Wings will then head to Chicago to go head-to-head with the Sky on Sunday.

Following the two-game road trip, the Wings will return to Arlington for a three-game set in front of their home fans. Dallas needs to play at a high level for the rest of the season, and Satou Sabally's presence will unquestionably help matters.