ARLINGTON, TX — There are many tremendous duos throughout the WNBA. Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally believes her partnership with Arike Ogunbowale belongs among the best duos in the league. Sabally, who recently made her 2024 WNBA season debut after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, shared her thoughts on the matter on Saturday after practice.

“Yeah for sure,” Sabally told ClutchPoints of whether or not Ogunbowale and herself can be one of the best duos in the WNBA. “I think we've already proven that last year with being in the semifinals. Now we just have to get our groove back… Nobody really wants to defend us so we already are I would say.”

Sabally's bold claim is difficult to deny. The Wings' offense takes a massive step forward when both stars are on the floor. Dallas made a deep postseason run in 2023, and both Sabally and Ogunbowale led the way.

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell has been impressed with Sabally since her return from injury.

“She's just so dynamic,” Trammell told ClutchPoints. “Matchups are easier, with other teams we can expose a little bit of things offensively that we couldn't do in the first half of season. Several of our plays are geared towards her, either the first or second option. That part of the world has been better. Rebounding should be better, even though she's not 100 percent. But she even looked better in the second New York game than she did the first. I really expect tomorrow (Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks)… to be a really good game for her.”

Satou Sabally, Arike Ogunbowale trying to lead Wings back into postseason contention

The Wings are just 6-22 as of this story's writing. It has been a disappointing season overall. With that being said, Dallas has some hope with Sabally, as well as Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown, back in the rotation.

The duo of Sabally and Ogunbowale provides the Wings with an element of versatility. Both stars are capable of moving around the floor and playing different positions if necessary.

Sabally's return gives Trammell and the Wings a plethora of options from a strategy standpoint. The Wings are 3-0 since her return but they have also had to play two of the best teams in the WNBA during that span in the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty. The Wings will have an opportunity to bounce back against the 6-23 Sparks on Sunday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM EST in Arlington.