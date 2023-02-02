The New York Liberty is building something special. Just a day after signing two-time Finals MVP and 2022 scoring champion Breanna Stewart, versatile guard Courtney Vandersloot is also joining the franchise. Instead of a reporter announcing the news, she revealed her next move on Twitter:

“#BREAKING Courtney Vandersloot is signing with the New York Liberty🗽✍🏼”

That’s a different way of doing things. Vandersloot is a seasoned WNBA vet who spent the first 12 years of her impressive career with the Chicago Sky, helping them win a title in 2021. She’s also a four-time All-Star, six-time assists leader, and a two-time All-WNBA first-team member.

Just last month, the Liberty also pulled off a trade with the Connecticut Sun for Jonquel Jones. This starting lineup is looking extremely scary, with Sabrina Ionescu, Stewart, Vandersloot, and Jones. Can you say title contender?

New York finished with a 16-20 record last season and got bounced in the first round of the playoffs. They’re undoubtedly making sure that doesn’t happen again. In 2022, Courtney Vandersloot averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 dimes, and 3.9 boards per game.

For the Sky, it’s the end of an era. Vandersloot was the face of the franchise for years. The veteran didn’t miss a single game across the last two campaigns. Some tremendous business was assembled by Joe Tsai and the Liberty front office to sign not only Vandersloot but Stewart and Jones as well.

Exciting times are ahead for Liberty fans. Needless to say, this squad will be considered a favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference.