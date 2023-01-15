The New York Liberty are acquiring forward Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun in a three-team trade, Winsidr analyst Rachel Galligan wrote in a Sunday tweet. Jones specifically requested a trade to the Liberty, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou.

The Liberty will receive Jonquel Jones and Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton in the trade, said the IX editor Howard Megdal in a Sunday tweet. The Wings will take forward Natasha Howard and guard Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty. The Connecticut Sun will take in the No. 6 pick from the Liberty, Liberty guard Rebecca Allen and and Wings guard Tyasha Harris.

A WNBA MVP in 2021, the 29-year-old forward averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for a Sun team that made it all the way to the WNBA Finals against head coach Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces, according to Basketball Reference. Jones averaged double-digit points and over 5.5 rebounds in five out of her six seasons with the Sun, earning two trips to the WNBA finals and only missing the playoffs once.

The Liberty were taken down by the Sky in three games after taking a 98-91 win in Wintrust Arena. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oregon in guard Sabrina Ionescu tied with Liberty forward Natasha Howard with 22 points in the Game 1 upset, hitting 66.7% of her shots in front of Chicago’s home crowd before New York fell in three games to the Sky to end their 2022 playoff run.

The four-time All Star was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA draft before being traded for now-Aces guard Chelsea Gray and a first-round pick in 2017, according to an article from The Tribune.

The Sun also drafted now-Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham with their own No. 4 pick.

“I’m beyond excited to be here in Connecticut,” Banham told the Tribune. “The fan base here is incredible.”