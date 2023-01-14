The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever pulled the trigger on a player swap that brings WNBA vet Danielle Robinson to Atlanta and Kristy Wallace to Indiana.

Wallace just finished her first season in the WNBA, though she was selected by the Dream in the second round (16th overall) of the 2018 WNBA Draft. Prior to joining Atlanta, she suit up in the WNBL with the Canberra Capitals, Melbourne Tigers and Southside Flyers.

In her first season in the WNBA, Wallace averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, all while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. She played in 29 games for the Dream in 2022 and started in 18. Wallace has shown the potential to be a solid scorer and long-range threat, scoring in double figures in seven instances with her career-high being 18 points after going 5-of-6 from deep (against the Minnesota Lynx).

Her arrival in Indiana signals the Fever’s intention to really go young and develop their other talents.

Meanwhile, Robinson is a WNBA vet who has played in the league since 2011. She was the sixth overall pick of the said draft class, starting her career with the San Antonio Silver Stars before moving to other teams such as the Phoenix Mercury, Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and Fever. Robinson signed a free agent contract with Indiana in 2021.

With the latest trade, it means Robinson is joining her sixth WNBA team in 12 years. She has career averages of 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. She is not the sharpshooter that Wallace is, but Robinson appears to be a more stable playmaker and should provide Atlanta with some veteran help.

It remains to be seen who won the Danielle Robinson-Kristy Wallace trade, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.