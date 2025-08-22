COLLEGE PARK, GA – After a two-week road trip, the Atlanta Dream were back at home facing the No. 1 team in the league, the Minnesota Lynx. In the Dream's previous game, they fell to the Las Vegas Aces down the stretch, and the goal was not to repeat the same thing against the Lynx. This game went down to the wire as well, but the Dream turned it up in the fourth quarter, and it was Allisha Gray who led the way.

Allisha Gray TOOK OVER tonight as the @AtlantaDream defeat the No. 1 Lynx and move to the No. 2 seed 😤 27 PTS | 2 AST | 3 STL | 3 3PM The Dream won their 23rd game of the season tonight, matching the most wins they've had in a single season in franchise history set in 2018!… pic.twitter.com/da53MWXoia — WNBA (@WNBA) August 22, 2025

Gray scored nine points in the quarter, but it wasn't just what she did on offense. She had two blocks in the quarter as well, and it uplifted the team to lock down as a collective unit. The Dream won the game 75-73, and Gray finished with a game-high 27 points. Te-Hina Paopao and Brionna Jones made it clear how they felt about Gray's performance.

“Most valuable player,” Paopao said after the game. “She’s been putting up numbers like no other at an efficient clip. She’s a hooper, and she’s come up really big in times we needed it, and it's only up from here. I keep feeding her the rock, and she’s having really big games for us, and we’re proud of her. But the job is not done.”

“I second all of that, and I’ve been on the other side playing against Allisha for all of these years,” Jones said. “It’s great to be on the other side of playing with her, but she’s an amazing player, and being able to get to her spot and make tough plays, it’s great to be on her team.”

When the Dream needed a bucket, Gray was there to get them out of the slump, and she's been scoring at a high clip all season. With games coming up against teams like the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, she'll have to continue playing at this level.

Dream have strong fourth quarter to defeat Lynx

The Dream came out flat to start the game, but a 10-0 run to end the first quarter helped them get back in the game and take the lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth game, with both teams having some sort of lead that they couldn't sustain. To end the third quarter, the Lynx led 60-54, but that didn't bother the Dream.

Defense is what has been the Dream's calling card this season, and they used it to their advantage in the fourth quarter. Along with Gray's two blocks, Jones added three for herself.

Throughout this whole season, we’re trying to get better on defense, and playing against the top teams, that’s what it takes,” Jones said. “Just not getting your offense going, but getting stops on defense. We did a good job of taking care of the ball, and that led to our success.”

“They underestimate her,” Paopao said. “Every time they came off a ball screen, we had a switch, and she was just ready to send it back to Minnesota. It was really cool to see, and she can really move her feet like that.”

The Dream haven't been the best down the stretch at times this season, but they were able to execute and get the win.

“We knew we didn’t start the game really well, but I think each quarter we took it to heart,” Jones said. “We knew what it took to compete with these top teams and come out with a win on the other side.”