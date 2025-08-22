The Atlanta Dream are coming off a long road trip where they were able to find a lot of success, and now they are back home in front of their fans for the next few games. Coming up on the schedule, they have the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and the Las Vegas Aces, some of the best teams in the league.

Head coach Karl Smesko knows the importance of these games, and he shared what the message to the team is.

“No matter who it is, we're trying to play our best basketball,” Smesko said before their game against the Lynx. “When you're playing some of the best teams in the league, you can see where you stand. “We’re hoping to make the playoffs and be in a good situation, and these are teams we're likely going to go against.

“So every time you play somebody, you learn a little bit more about yourself and about what potentially can work against another team or what won't work.”

The Dream will play against the Lynx, who have been the No. 1 team in the league throughout the entire season. The Liberty are next, and they've been going back and forth with the Dream as far as the No. 2 seed in the standings. After that will be the Aces, whom the Dream just lost a close game to in Las Vegas.

If it's one thing that the Dream have shown this season, they can match up with anybody in the league, which is why they've been top 3 in the standings.

Dream proving they're one of the best in the league

The Dream have been playing some good basketball this season, and they're doing it on both sides of the ball. Smesko has put in an offensive system that has brought out the best in every player on the court. Defensively, they've been one of the best in the league, and when you're balanced on both sides of the ball like they are, you have the makings of a good team.

With the season coming down the stretch, the Dream know that when they're at their best, nobody can stop them. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough spoke about what she thinks the team's potential can be and where they can continue to grow.

“Just always getting better with chemistry, and I think we’re actually showing that,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “Phoenix was the No. 2 team in the league, and we didn’t have two of our starters, and we showed what we can do. We beat the No. 1 team on their court. We’ve shown glimpses, and I don’t think we’re near what we can be.”